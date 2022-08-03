Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian cricketer to incredible T20I double, joins Shahid Afridi in elusive list

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday achieved a sensational feat during the third T20I match of the ongoing five-match series against West Indies in St Kitts. Dismissing Brandon King, Hardik reached the milestone of 50 wickets in his T20I career and with that completed an incredible double in the format, which placed him alongside Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi. Also Read | 'At the moment, it's…': Rohit Sharma provides update on his injury after retiring hurt while batting in IND vs WI T20I

Hardik achieved the feat during the eighth over of the game. Hardik deceived King with a slower delivery on good length. King looked to play it across but mistimed it as the ball took a big inside edge and sent his leg-stump cartwheeling. King was dismissed for 20 off 20 as Hardik drew first blood for India.

It was Hardik's 50th wicket for India, becoming the sixth bowler for the country to reach the milestone in T20I cricket. Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are the other bowlers who are completed the feat with the wristspinner leading the tally with 79 scalps.

With Hardik also having 802 runs in his career in T20I cricket, the all-rounder became the ninth cricketer to complete the double of 500 runs and 50 wickets in the format among players of full-member nations. The other 11 include - Shakib Al Hasan, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, George Dockrell, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Hafeez, Kevin O'Brien and Thisara Perera.

Talking about the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I match of the series. India had lost the second match on Monday at the same venue by five wickets, which helped the hosts level the series at 1-1. India had earlier won the opener by 68 runs in Trinidad last week.

