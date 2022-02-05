IND vs WI: Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan added to India squad for series opener

India batters Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan have been added to India's squad for the first ODI against West Indies, which will be played on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

BCCI confirmed the same in an official statement, which read: “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India’s squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.”

Earlier in the day, India's new ODI captain Rohit Sharma confirmed Ishan will open alongside him in the series opener as he remains the lone option for the spot.

The Indian unit was hit by Covid-19 just days before and Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who were initially part of the squad, are forced into isolation.

Meanwhile, Ishan and Mayank Agarwal were drafted to the squad but with the latter currently serving mandatory quarantine period, the 23-year-old is all set to kick-off the show with Rohit.

"Ishan Kishan is the only option we have and he will open with me," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

“Mayank was added to the squad and he is still in isolation. He came (joined) late and we have some rules in place. If someone is travelling, we have to put them in (mandatory 3-day) quarantine. He has still not finished his quarantine, so Ishan will open the innings.”

"Unless there's an injury as we have a training today and there is nothing of that sort," he added.

India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from Sunday followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

Squad for the 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan

