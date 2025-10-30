India-W vs Australia-W LIVE Updates, World Cup Semi-final: Hosts face winning machine AUS with final berth on the line

Live

By

India-W vs Australia-W LIVE Updates, World Cup Semi-final: Captain and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will be key for India in the semifinal.

India-W vs Australia-W LIVE Updates, World Cup Semi-final: In one corner stands a team with seven ODI World Cup titles. The Australians lead the pack women's cricket, and are a truly dominant force. It is difficult to ever bet against this team, who have made a habit of winning and winning big. But across from them stands a team which harbours dreams of reaching that standard themselves, and if recent years are anything to stand by, are also the likeliest to get over that hump and present a sustained, prolong challenge to the mighty Aussies. India have been here before against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur’s famous 171 against the Aussies at the Derby County Ground in the semifinal of the 2017 World Cup led them to an unlikely win, and might be remembered as the single most transformative innings in the women’s sport. India couldn’t get the job done then, but eight years later, they are here on home turf. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai hosts this match, and the dreams are the same: show them what you are made of, and try to get your hands on that first, elusive World Cup trophy. India vs Australia Women’s World Cup Semifinal predicted XIs India suffered a big loss in their final league game, as Pratika Rawal injured herself on a wet outfield in Navi Mumbai and was ruled out of the tournament. After a 212-run stand a century against the Kiwis alongside Smriti Mandhana, this will be a huge loss for India, and the hope will be that Shafali Verma comes in and delivers to her immense potential. Anything short of that, and India’s hopes begin to shrink. India will be expected to go back to the XI that played against New Zealand, with the players rested for the clash against Bangladesh returning. India-W predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud Australia, meanwhile, will expect Alyssa Healy to return to the team. She scored a massive century in their successful chase against India in Vizag, and will hope for more of the same. The extra spinner might be the call for them as well, with Alana King fresh off a 7-fer and given support by Ash Gardner and Sophie Molineux. Australia-W predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (wk & c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt India Women vs Australia Women head-to-head There’s no two ways of saying it: the head to head is very one-sided. 60 matches, 49 of those won by Australia, just 11 by India. But that doesn’t mean there is no reason for hope: in the four matches they have played recently including the three-match warmup series, India have won once, and pushed the Aussies very very close twice. This includes their league stage meeting, played in Vizag, which went down all the way to the final over in the chase. India need some better application with their bowling, and they will be in it. ...Read More

India have been here before against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur’s famous 171 against the Aussies at the Derby County Ground in the semifinal of the 2017 World Cup led them to an unlikely win, and might be remembered as the single most transformative innings in the women’s sport. India couldn’t get the job done then, but eight years later, they are here on home turf. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai hosts this match, and the dreams are the same: show them what you are made of, and try to get your hands on that first, elusive World Cup trophy. India vs Australia Women’s World Cup Semifinal predicted XIs India suffered a big loss in their final league game, as Pratika Rawal injured herself on a wet outfield in Navi Mumbai and was ruled out of the tournament. After a 212-run stand a century against the Kiwis alongside Smriti Mandhana, this will be a huge loss for India, and the hope will be that Shafali Verma comes in and delivers to her immense potential. Anything short of that, and India’s hopes begin to shrink. India will be expected to go back to the XI that played against New Zealand, with the players rested for the clash against Bangladesh returning. India-W predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud Australia, meanwhile, will expect Alyssa Healy to return to the team. She scored a massive century in their successful chase against India in Vizag, and will hope for more of the same. The extra spinner might be the call for them as well, with Alana King fresh off a 7-fer and given support by Ash Gardner and Sophie Molineux. Australia-W predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (wk & c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt India Women vs Australia Women head-to-head There’s no two ways of saying it: the head to head is very one-sided. 60 matches, 49 of those won by Australia, just 11 by India. But that doesn’t mean there is no reason for hope: in the four matches they have played recently including the three-match warmup series, India have won once, and pushed the Aussies very very close twice. This includes their league stage meeting, played in Vizag, which went down all the way to the final over in the chase. India need some better application with their bowling, and they will be in it.