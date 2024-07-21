IND W vs UAE W, Live Score Women's Asia Cup: Tanuja Kanwar makes debut as Harmanpreet and Co. bat first at Dambulla

IND W vs UAE W, Live Score Women's Asia Cup: The semi-final berth is up for grabs as Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India is set to showcase another dominant performance in the 2024 edition of the Women's Asia Cup on Sunday. Defending champions India are up against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Match No.5 of Group A at the continental tournament hosted by Sri Lanka. The Women In Blue have arrived at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium after decimating arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2024 opener....Read More

India kickstart Asia Cup title defence with Pakistan scalp

Extending its dominance over traditional rivals Pakistan, Harmanpreet and Co. hammered the Green Army by seven wickets to kickstart their title defence in Sri Lanka. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana's rock-solid 85-run stand laid the foundation for another memorable win over Pakistan. After Pakistan folded for 108, India chased down the target in just 14.1 overs to record its first win of the Women's Asia Cup 2024. India have a 6-1 win-loss record against Pakistan and the Women In Blue have recorded 12 wins over the Green Army in T20Is.

Explained: How India can enter Women's Asia Cup semi-finals

Group A leaders India are followed by Nepal, UAE and Pakistan in the Asia Cup standings. After hammering Pakistan in their blockbuster Asia Cup 2024 opener, Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India has bagged two points, and the Women In Blue have a Net Run Rate of 2.29. A win over UAE will extend India's unbeaten run at the Asia Cup. India's healthy NRR and four points in two games are enough to take the defending champions into the semi-final stage of the Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Who will replace Shreyanka Patil?

India suffered an early setback in the lead-up to the Group A clash against the UAE. Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 after the bowling all-rounder picked up an injury. The 21-year-old sustained a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand. Shreyanka bowled 3.2 overs and picked up 2 wickets, conceding 14 runs against Pakistan. Tanuja Kanwar has replaced Shreyanka in the Indian squad for the remainder of the Asia Cup 2024. Tanuja represents Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League. The Railways star was uncapped in the international arena before India's match against the UAE.

India's record against UAE in T20Is

The Group A encounter is the second meeting between giants India and the UAE. Both teams last met for a women's T20I cricket match at the 2022 Asia Cup. India recorded a comfortable 104-run win over UAE in 2022. Superstar Jemimah Rodrigues bagged the Player of the Matcha award for her unbeaten 75-run knock in 45 balls. Another win over the UAE can help India in punching its semi-final tickets at the Asia Cup. Will history repeat itself?

Here's all you need to know about India vs UAE at Asia Cup 2024:

-Esha Rohit Oza won the toss and UAE opted to bowl.

-UAE have never defeated Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India in women’s T20Is.

-India are without all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, who is ruled out of the Asia Cup 2024.

-Team India can enter the Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals with a win over the UAE.