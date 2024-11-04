India A shut ball-tampering allegations, clarify Ishan Kishan umpire conversation: 'Maybe a nail brushed it'

The India A team, who are currently touring Australia for a two-match unofficial Test series, on Monday denied all allegations pertaining to ball-tampering and clarified wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan's conversation with the on-field umpire at the time of the incident, for which was a marked for showing dissent. Ishan Kishan and other India A players in conversation with umpire(Getty)

Just a day after Cricket Australia cleared India A of all the allegations, a source in the team told The Indian Express that the scratch on the ball might have occurred after it hit the side-board or brushed against a nail near the boundary ropes, and categorically denied that any player was involved in tampering with the ball.

“Our players didn’t tamper or scratch the ball. There were three marks on the ball which was changed. It was like a nail would have brushed it near the ground or the marks would have happened near the boundary rope or it must have brushed the boards. Our players had nothing to do with any allegations and our players told this to the umpire too,” a source within the India A team informed.

Ishan Kishan-Umpire chat clarified

The incident happened on the fourth day of the opening game of the series at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay when the umpires changed the ball used by the India A side overnight. The Indian team were defending a 224-run target, with Australia A having resumed the final day with seven wickets in hand and an 86-run deficit.

It left Indian players questioning the act as umpire Craig informed the visitors that it was changed owing to scratch marks on the ball. It was alleged that Ishan protested against the match officials, calling their decision "stupid" as the umpire reported him for dissent and “inappropriate behaviour”.

However, a source told the national daily that the India star only enquired into umpire's act as the entire team felt it was needless for them to change the ball.

“Kishan just asked the umpire for reasons to why the ball was being changed as we felt the ball was good enough to be used and that is why our players spoke to the umpire,” he added.

India A will play the second and final match of the series on November 7 in Melbourne, where KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel will be joining the side.