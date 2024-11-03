Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India A controversially accused of ball-tampering vs Australia A, angry Ishan Kishan calls umpire's decision 'stupid'

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 03, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Controversy erupted during Day 4 of the game between India A and Australia A, with the umpire insinuating that the Indians have tamepered with the ball.

India A wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan could be facing disciplinary action following a tense exchange with umpire Shawn Craig over an alleged ball-tampering incident during the fourth day of the match against Australia A in Mackay. The controversy erupted at the start of play on Sunday at the Great Barrier Reef Arena when Craig insisted on changing the match ball due to visible scratch marks, which the umpire attributed to the Indian team’s actions.

Ishan Kishan and other India A players in conversation with umpire(Getty)
Ishan Kishan and other India A players in conversation with umpire(Getty)

This decision sparked a heated discussion between the players and the officials, with shan expressing his discontent.

Caught on the stump mic, Craig firmly dismissed the Indian team’s queries, stating, “No more discussion, let’s play. This is not a discussion.” Kishan, however, questioned the decision, asking, “So we have to play with this ball? That’s a very stupid decision.”

His comments drew a swift reprimand from Craig, who warned the young wicketkeeper, saying, “Excuse me. You’ll be on report for dissent. That’s inappropriate behaviour.”

Craig did not hold back in implying that India A players had tampered with the ball’s condition, resulting in the mandatory change. He was heard saying, “You scratch it, we change the ball,” and added, “It is because of your actions we changed the ball.”

If it is determined that India A players deliberately altered the ball's condition, Cricket Australia’s code of conduct could impose sanctions on those involved, including potential bans.

What does the rule say?

The Cricket Australia code of conduct clearly outlines penalties for actions likely to alter the ball’s condition under Article 2.15.

“Any action(s) likely to alter the condition of the ball which are not specifically permitted under Law 41.3.2 may be regarded as unfair,” the code states. It further clarifies that “umpires shall use their judgment to apply the principle that actions taken to maintain or enhance the condition of the ball, provided no artificial substances are used, shall be permitted. Any actions taken with the purpose of damaging the condition of the ball or accelerating the deterioration of the condition of the ball shall not be permitted.”

The code also places responsibility on the team captain – Ruturaj Gaikwad in this case – if individual players cannot be identified in any breach. “The team captain of the offending side may breach this Article 2.15 if the Player or Player Support Personnel involved in the breach are not able to be identified, or where the breach was planned or systematic to the extent that the team captain either knew, or ought to have known, that the breach was occurring.”

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //