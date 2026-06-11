India A vs Afghanistan A, Live Score: Spotlight on Sooryavanshi again

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is once again the biggest star attraction.

India A take on Afghanistan A in the second match of the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka. Like first match, this match will be played in Dambulla. India A won their first game against hosts Sri Lanka A in a thriller. After scoring 277, they bowled out the hosts for 269. However, teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was a disappointment. In the lead-up to the match, all eyes were on him thanks to his exploits in the 2026 Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals. But his innings lasted just 12 balls and he scored 14 runs with the help of three fours. He disappointed but Ruturaj Gaikwad and captain Tilak Varma didn't. Gaikwad and Varma scored 101 and 60 respectively to take India A to a competitive total. Today, once again the spotlight will be on Sooryavanshi. It may be noted that the tri-series is in the double round robin format, and another win will make India feel good about their chances for the final showdown. ...Read More

But his innings lasted just 12 balls and he scored 14 runs with the help of three fours. He disappointed but Ruturaj Gaikwad and captain Tilak Varma didn't. Gaikwad and Varma scored 101 and 60 respectively to take India A to a competitive total. Today, once again the spotlight will be on Sooryavanshi. It may be noted that the tri-series is in the double round robin format, and another win will make India feel good about their chances for the final showdown.