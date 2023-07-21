India A vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final: When And Where To Watch in India

India A are on a roll at the ongoing ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup, with the young unit of players comfortably working their way through the group and remaining unbeaten.

India A vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their victory over rivals Pakistan A was comprehensive and purposeful on Wednesday, as a five-fer for Rajvardhan Hangargekar restricted the opposition to just 205 runs. In response, Sai Sudarshan would keep a rich vein of form going, thumping the Pakistan attack and sealing both a century and a victory with a last-ball six.

The young Indian team will prepare to face Bangladesh A, who lost the opening match of the tournament but bounced back strongly to book their spot in the semifinal. The two teams will face off at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with the victor taking on the winner of the encounter between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A.

Here are the LIVE streaming details of India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final at the ACC Emerging Teams Men's Asia Cup 2023:

When will the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semifinal match be played?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semifinal match will be played on Friday, July 21.

Where will the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semifinal match be played?

The India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semifinal match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

What time will the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semifinal match start?

The India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semifinal match will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semifinal match?

The India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semifinal match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semifinal match?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India A vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semifinal match will live stream on FanCode's mobile app (available on Android, iOS), TV app on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON