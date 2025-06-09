India A vs England Lions Live Score: Dhurv Jurel counter-attacks, Nitish Kumar Reddy cautious at start
India A vs England Lions Live Score: IND A take on ENG Lions on Day 4 of the ongoing unofficial warm-up Test match. Follow live score and latest updates of India A vs England Lions live score and latest updates.
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Dhruv Jurel (6*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1*) will resume batting on Day 4 of the ongoing unofficial warm-up second Test match, in Northampton. India A will resume batting from 163/4 and lead by 184 runs, and will be looking to extend their lead. In the first innings, the visitors posted 348 in 89.3 overs. KL Rahul was in top form, smacking 116 runs off 168 balls, packed with 15 fours and a six. Meanwhile, Jurel got a half-century, slamming 52 off 87 deliveries. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes took three wickets for England Lions, Josh Tongue and George Hill bagged two dismissals each....Read More
In response, England reached 327 in 89 overs, as opener Tom Haines registered 54 off 88 balls, including nine fours. Meanwhile, Emilio Gay smacked 71 off 117 deliveries, packed with six fours. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed took four wickets for India A. Anshul Kamboj and Tushar Deshpande bagged two dismissals each for India A. In the second innings, India A reached 163/4 in 33 overs at Stumps, taking a lead of 184 runs. KL Rahul registered 51 runs off 64 balls, including nine fours. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Easwaran slammed 80 runs off 92 balls. For England Lions, Chris Woakes struck twice, George Hill and Edward Jack scalped a dismissal each.
India A vs England Lions Live Score: NKR solid!
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Nitish Kumar Reddy is in no mood to give bowlers anything here and is showcasing solid technique. It's a big game for him to grab the coaching staff and skipper's attention for a guaranteed spot in the India XI for the 1st Test.
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Dhruv Jurel counter-attacks!
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Nitish Kumar Reddy is looking cautious so far and in the middle and has not scored a run so far. While Dhruv Jurel has started playing his shots here and hit a couple of boundaries. INDA 177/4 in 38 overs
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Tidy from Woakes!
India A vs England Lions Live Score: One run came off Chris Woakes over as Nitish Kumar Redddy calmly defended the last four balls of the over. We might expect an attacking approach from the two batters after the get set in the middle. INDA 164/4 in 34 overs
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Action begins!
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel are in the middle to resume the innings. Chris Woakes has the ball in hand.
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's Day 4 of the unofficial Test match between India A and England Lions. Stay tuned folks!