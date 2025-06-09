India A vs England Lions Live Score: Dhurv Jurel counter-attacks, Nitish Kumar Reddy cautious at start

Live

India's Dhruv Jurel plays a shot.

India A vs England Lions Live Score: Dhruv Jurel (6*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1*) will resume batting on Day 4 of the ongoing unofficial warm-up second Test match, in Northampton. India A will resume batting from 163/4 and lead by 184 runs, and will be looking to extend their lead. In the first innings, the visitors posted 348 in 89.3 overs. KL Rahul was in top form, smacking 116 runs off 168 balls, packed with 15 fours and a six. Meanwhile, Jurel got a half-century, slamming 52 off 87 deliveries. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes took three wickets for England Lions, Josh Tongue and George Hill bagged two dismissals each....Read More

In response, England reached 327 in 89 overs, as opener Tom Haines registered 54 off 88 balls, including nine fours. Meanwhile, Emilio Gay smacked 71 off 117 deliveries, packed with six fours. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed took four wickets for India A. Anshul Kamboj and Tushar Deshpande bagged two dismissals each for India A. In the second innings, India A reached 163/4 in 33 overs at Stumps, taking a lead of 184 runs. KL Rahul registered 51 runs off 64 balls, including nine fours. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Easwaran slammed 80 runs off 92 balls. For England Lions, Chris Woakes struck twice, George Hill and Edward Jack scalped a dismissal each.