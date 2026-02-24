India breathe easier as 'fresh' Chennai track offers boost ahead of must-win Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe: Report

India’s defeat to South Africa, and their underlying struggles in the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup, have once again brought the focus back to pitches, with the defending champions staring at possible elimination from the home tournament. However, a media report suggests the team management may heave a sigh of relief on Chennai’s “fresh” surface. India will take on Zimbabwe on Thursday (PTI)

According to a report in The Times of India, the Indian team arrived in Chennai on Monday for their must-win Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe. After suffering a 76-run defeat to South Africa in their opening game of the stage, India now sit third in the points table.

Beyond their struggles against spin, India’s power-hitters have also found it difficult against pace-off deliveries, a weakness exposed in the loss to South Africa. Traditionally, Chepauk has favoured spinners, and its sluggish nature could have aided Zimbabwe’s bowlers in keeping things tight. However, the pitch has behaved rather uncharacteristically this time around.

The report stated that ahead of the ICC tournament, the ground was dug up and one of the strips completely re-laid. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) ensured that no cricket was played at the venue for more than five months to keep the surface fresh.

As a result, the ball has come onto the bat better than usual. In the opening match at the venue — a day game between New Zealand and Afghanistan — Noor Ahmad was left out of the XI, and Afghanistan failed to defend 182 as New Zealand chased it down in 17.5 overs.

In another fixture involving New Zealand, this time against the UAE, the ball neither gripped nor turned significantly. Mitchell Santner’s side once again chased comfortably, scoring 176 in just 15.1 overs.

In the only two night games played in Chennai during the tournament, teams batting first have won convincingly, defending totals of 196 and 200. That could prompt Suryakumar Yadav to opt to bat first if he wins the toss on Thursday.

India will also need to reassess their combination for the Zimbabwe clash. Right-hander Sanju Samson could be considered as an opening option, with Ishan Kishan potentially replacing an out-of-form Tilak Varma at No. 3. Experts have also called for an additional wicket-taking option in the middle overs, with Kuldeep Yadav emerging as a strong candidate.

India not only need to beat Zimbabwe but must do so convincingly to boost their net run rate. West Indies top the table after their 107-run win against Zimbabwe on Monday, while South Africa sit second.