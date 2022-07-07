'India can play 3 different teams at T20 WC and any one of it can win': Ex-England pacer reveals Buttler's message

With Indian cricket now having the luxury of fielding two different teams at the same time to play two separate series, the depth in its pool of players is remarkable. Last year, while a limited-overs team played in Sri Lanka, the Test squad was in England preparing for the England series. Last month, as the Test squad was gearing up to play the Edgbaston Test, the limited-overs side beat Ireland 2-0 in a two-match T20I series. Such is the number of talented players available and expect more of such twin series for Indian cricket going forward.

With all eyes on the T20 World Cup which is three months away, every match India play will hold plenty of significance. The preparation starts with the three T20I series against England, which begins tonight. Ahead of the opening T20I, former England pacer Darren Gough has pointed out that captain Jos Buttler too is aware of the depth in Indian cricket, revealing a message from the England captain to him.

"I was with Jos Buttler yesterday, the new captain of England’s white-ball team and he was saying, that India can play three different teams at this year’s T20 World Cup and any one of them could probably win it. So that is what his belief is about how strong Indian cricket is. But he also said the same thing about England, that 'we could field about 2 teams that would be as strong as each other and compete against anybody else in the world'," Gough told Cricket.com.

Speaking about his expectations from the series, Gough expects it to be a batting-dominated one, and added that for England, who will be without Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, will be tested against a strong Indian attack. With not much time left between now and the T20 World Cup, both sides would be keen to land the right steps.

"There is going to be some mad cricket. I think if they play to their potential, batting will dominate, especially in the first T20I when India are resting a few players. We are going to see some unbelievable cricket, I feel. This is a big series. The World Cup is just around the corner. England need to start well with a new coach and captain. India are strong but England will be keen to win a double," Gough mentioned.

