Kohli posts heartwarming picture with Siraj and Ishant Sharma on Twitter, says 'these quicks are dominating everyday'

Looks like Virat Kohli is enjoying the challenge of playing his own fast bowlers in Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma in Southampton ahead of the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) final against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand.

The Indian captain took to Twitter on Monday to post a happy-looking selfie with two members of his pace unit during their practice session. The caption, in which he tagged the two premier pacers, read: "These quicks are dominating everyday."

The sun-kissed picture comes on the back of an intra-squad game of the India team. The practice match saw the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, among others, put up impressive performances.

Kohli and Co. will head into the Summit clash, slated to begin on June 18, on the back of no match time. On the other hand, the Kiwis will enter the finale high on confidence after beating England 1-0 in their recently-concluded two-match Test series. Following the WTC final, India will lock horns with the English team in a five-match Test series.

Meanwhile, on Monday, ICC announced the prize money for the WTC final. "The winners of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and New Zealand will take home a purse of $ 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.

"The losing team will get $ 800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and to crown the first official world champions in the longest format of the game," ICC said in an official release.