India Champions vs Australia Champions: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

Despite losing to South Africa Champions in their final league game of the World Championship of Legends 2024, India Champions, led by legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, sealed their berth in the semi-finals. India Champions finished fourth in the World Championship of Legends standings and the Men In Blue have joined Australia, Pakistan and West Indies in the business end of the tournament. Australia Champions have the bragging rights over India Champions(AFP-AP)

On Friday, India Champions will meet Australia Champions in the tournament's second semi-final. India's arch-rivals, Pakistan, will meet the West Indies in the first semi-final of the World Championship of Legends. India Champions were outplayed by Australia Champions in their previous meeting of the elite tournament. Can Yuvraj and Co. bounce back?

Last 3 matches:

India Champions: WLL

Australia Champions: LLL

Likely playing XI for India and Australia in semi-finals

India Champions Likely XI

Batters – Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu.

All-Rounders – Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan

Wicketkeeper – Naman Ojha

Bowlers - Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Anureet Singh

Australia Champions Likely XI

Batters: Aaron Finch, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson

Allrounders: Daniel Christian, Ben Cutting

Wicketkeeper: Tim Paine

Bowlers: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Ben Laughlin, Peter Siddle, Brett Lee

Key Players for India

Robin Uthappa: Veteran batter Robin Uthappa has been the leading run-getter for India Champions in the tournament. The Indian batter has smashed 150 runs in five games for Yuravj's men. A sure starter in the lineup, Uthappa had a forgetful outing with the willow against Australia Champions. He scored 12 off 9 balls.

Yusuf Pathan: World Cup-winner Yusuf Pathan has been a standout performer for India Champions in the league stage. The middle-order batter has scored 122 runs in five games. The second-highest run-getter for India played a blistering knock of 78 off 48 balls against Australia Champions.

Key players for Australia

Brett Lee: Legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee is the highest wicket-taker in the Tournament of Legends. Lee has picked up nine wickets in five games. However, the Australia Champions skipper went wicketless against India Champions in the 23-run win over the Men In Blue.

Ben Dunk: Only England's Ian Bell has scored more runs than Australian star Ben Dunk in the tournament. Dunk has amassed 210 runs in five matches. Dhawal Kulkarni silenced the star batter by removing him for 17 off 13 balls. Dunk's wicket will be key in the upcoming semi-final meeting between the two heavyweights.

Team Head to Head

Australia Champions have the bragging rights over India Champions. India Champions were upstaged by the Men From Down Under by 23 runs in the 11th match of the tournament.

Venue and Pitch

The County Ground of Northampton has favoured the team which has batted first on the surface. However, the pitch has also assisted pacers in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Another high-scoring encounter is expected at the venue as India are hoping to enter the final with a win over Australia.

MATCH PREDICTION

Lee's Australia Champions are tipped to edge past India Champions in the semi-finals.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Robin Uthappa, Ben Dunk, Ambati Rayudu.

All-rounders: Yuvraj Singh, Daniel Christian, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Brett Lee, Nathan Coulter-Nile

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Aaron Finch

BOWLER – Peter Siddle

ALL-ROUNDER – Suresh Raina