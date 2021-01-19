India claim top-spot in WTC standings after historic win at The Gabba, move up in ICC Test rankings

Indian cricket team on Tuesday moved to the top of the World Test Championship standings after defeating Australia in the final Test by 3 wickets at the Gabba, Brisbane. With this remarkable win, the visitors conquered the 4-match Test series 2-1 and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team India now has 430 points while second-placed New Zealand have 420 points in their kitty. Australia, with 322 points, are placed at the third spot.

“India on top. After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings. Australia slip to No.3,” ICC tweeted.

A bruised and battered young Indian side showed grit and courage to outclass the Aussies at what is known to be their fortress – The Gabba. On the final day of the game, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played a fighting knock of 89 runs to guide the tourists to victory. It was only poetic justice that he hit a boundary to win India a thriller.

India also toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. New Zealand sits atop the table with 118.44 points, India now has 117.65 points, overtaking Australia on 113 points.

“India displace Australia to become the new No.2 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings,” ICC tweeted.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit, under the leadership of Viv Richards, thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue - due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.

Having already lost Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari going into the final Test, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin too couldn't get match-fit and that saw India field a bowling attack that was led by a two-Test old Mohammed Siraj. But the lion-hearted pacer rose through the ashes like a phoenix to show he belongs at the highest level.

