India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record at Gabba
India's Rishabh Pant bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record at Gabba

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant reached the 1000-Test runs mark during the final day of the fourth Test.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:51 AM IST

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the 7th Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to reach the 1000 Test runs mark. Pant reached the landmark during the final day of the fourth Test against Australia. The left-handed batsman started the match with 976 runs, and he scored 23 runs in the first innings of the match.

Just short of one run to reach the mark, Pant crossed the hurdle during the 2nd innings. Doing so, he also broke MS Dhoni's record to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to register 1000 Test runs.

Watch | India Vs Australia: Pant, Gill lead India to historic win at Gabba, seal series


It took Pant 26 innings to reach the mark, while Dhoni had reached 1000 Test runs in 32 innings. Farokh Engineer (36 innings), Wriddhiman Saha (37 innings), Nayan Mongia (39 innings), Syed Kirmani (45 innings), and Kiran More (50 innings).

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill fell short of a brilliant century and Cheteshwar Pujara was battered and bruised but India eyed a victory for the ages on Tuesday, needing 145 runs to win the fourth test decider against Australia with seven wickets in hand at tea on day five.

Spinner Nathan Lyon ended Gill's sparkling knock at 91 and Pat Cummins had stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane caught behind for a rapid-fire 24 but Pujara survived a vicious pace assault as India pushed to 183 for three.

Pujara was 43 not out on a hot and sunny afternoon at the Gabba, with hard-hitting wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on 10.

Pant was promoted ahead of Mayank Agarwal as India signalled their intent to push for the win.

With the series level at 1-1, holders India need only a draw in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, two years after their breakthrough 2-1 win in the 2018/19 series Down Under.

(With Reuters inputs)

Related Stories

Australia's Nathan Lyon, centre, reacts as his video review is rejected during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

'I don't understand': Warne questions Lyon's tactics against Pujara

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:58 AM IST
India vs Australia: Speaking on Fox Cricket, Warne said that Lyon should have a bat-pad on the off-side against Pujara as the spinner had got the India batsman out with this strategy before.
Indian team celebrate after victory against Australia(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

PM Modi and cricket legends laud India's scintillating win in Australia

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:03 PM IST
India vs Australia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way as former and current India cricketers joined in to congratulate Team India on their series win.
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @navdeepsaini96 ON JAN. 19, 2021**Brisbane: Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. India won the four test series 2-1. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_19_2021_000076B)(PTI)
cricket

India claim top-spot in WTC standings after historic win at The Gabba

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Team India now has 430 points while second-placed New Zealand have 420 points in their kitty. Australia, with 322 points, are placed at the third spot.
India players celebrate after beating Australia in Brisbane(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

'Don't know how to describe': Emotional Rahane struggles to find words after win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Captain Ajinkya Rahane struggled to find words initially to describe his feelings after India won the series 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Indian players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, India won the four test series 2-1.(AP)
cricket

BCCI announces 5 crore bonus for Team India after series win in Australia

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to make the announcement almost simultaneously.
India's Rishabh Pant carries the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia(AP)
cricket

‘He has been brilliant and that's why we back him’

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:50 PM IST
After his scintillating knock helped India to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, team’s head coach Ravi Shastri eulogized Pant and revealed why the latter gets continuously backed by the management.
Indian players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane(AP)
cricket

India vs Australia, 4th Test: India's miracle at the Gabba

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Stringing together an inexperienced eleven, India stood up to intimidating bowling on a fifth day pitch to defeat Australia by three wickets in the last hour of the fourth Test in Brisbane and win the Test series 2-1.
India's batsman Rishabh Pant plays a shot on day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane. (AFP)
cricket

India trump Aus by 3 wkts at Brisbane, record 2nd straight series win Down Under

By Arnab Sen
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) took India to a memorable victory with a final day chase at Brisbane.
India's Rishabh Pant carries the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP)
cricket

'You're a match-winner': Management's words that motivated Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:18 PM IST
India vs Australia: Terming the series a ‘dream’ one, Pant said the Indian team management always backed him as a ‘match-winner’ which gave him the confidence to go out and play freely in difficult situations.
Australia captain Tim Paine(AP)
cricket

'A better side outplayed us': Tim Paine reacts after India's series win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Australia captain Tim Paine said India outplayed them and deserved to win the series. The Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side beat Australia by 3 wickets in Brisbane to take the series 2-1
India's Shubman Gill bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
cricket

Shubman Gill: India's batting future is now here

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:09 PM IST
After making his debut in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series, the Punjab batsman has been simply unstoppable.
Cheteshwar Pujara struck by a short ball from Australia's paceman Pat Cummins on day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)
cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara takes body blows to lead India to win in Brisbane

By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:28 PM IST
India vs Australia: Like Close, Pujara will end the day with bruises all over his body--symbols of the nearly immoveable resilience he offered in the face of fiery Aussie fast bowling desperate for a win.
Australia's head coach Justin Langer(AP)
cricket

'Never ever underestimate the Indians': Justin Langer after India's series win

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Terming the India vs Australia series an 'incredible one', Australia head coach Justin Langer said he has learnt a lesson and that is to 'never ever underestimate the Indians.'
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary on the final day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

Rishabh Pant packs power, patience and new-found maturity to emerge as a hero

By N Ananthanarayanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • His sensational, unbeaten 89 to steer India to a historic Brisbane Test victory and help the visitors clinch their second successive series in Australia, also completed his transformation, merging mind and matter with steely performances by Indian players.
Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini of India celebrate winning as they run past Josh Hazlewood (L) of Australia on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane.(via REUTERS)
cricket

Is this India's greatest Test win?

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • As many as five players at the Gabba – Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan -- hadn’t played Test cricket before the tour of Australia began.
