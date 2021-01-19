India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record at Gabba
Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the 7th Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to reach the 1000 Test runs mark. Pant reached the landmark during the final day of the fourth Test against Australia. The left-handed batsman started the match with 976 runs, and he scored 23 runs in the first innings of the match.
Just short of one run to reach the mark, Pant crossed the hurdle during the 2nd innings. Doing so, he also broke MS Dhoni's record to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to register 1000 Test runs.
Watch | India Vs Australia: Pant, Gill lead India to historic win at Gabba, seal series
It took Pant 26 innings to reach the mark, while Dhoni had reached 1000 Test runs in 32 innings. Farokh Engineer (36 innings), Wriddhiman Saha (37 innings), Nayan Mongia (39 innings), Syed Kirmani (45 innings), and Kiran More (50 innings).
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill fell short of a brilliant century and Cheteshwar Pujara was battered and bruised but India eyed a victory for the ages on Tuesday, needing 145 runs to win the fourth test decider against Australia with seven wickets in hand at tea on day five.
Spinner Nathan Lyon ended Gill's sparkling knock at 91 and Pat Cummins had stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane caught behind for a rapid-fire 24 but Pujara survived a vicious pace assault as India pushed to 183 for three.
Pujara was 43 not out on a hot and sunny afternoon at the Gabba, with hard-hitting wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on 10.
Pant was promoted ahead of Mayank Agarwal as India signalled their intent to push for the win.
With the series level at 1-1, holders India need only a draw in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, two years after their breakthrough 2-1 win in the 2018/19 series Down Under.
(With Reuters inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi and cricket legends laud India's scintillating win in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India claim top-spot in WTC standings after historic win at The Gabba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't know how to describe': Emotional Rahane struggles to find words after win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI announces 5 crore bonus for Team India after series win in Australia
- BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to make the announcement almost simultaneously.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He has been brilliant and that's why we back him’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia, 4th Test: India's miracle at the Gabba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India trump Aus by 3 wkts at Brisbane, record 2nd straight series win Down Under
- India vs Australia: Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) took India to a memorable victory with a final day chase at Brisbane.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You're a match-winner': Management's words that motivated Rishabh Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A better side outplayed us': Tim Paine reacts after India's series win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubman Gill: India's batting future is now here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheteshwar Pujara takes body blows to lead India to win in Brisbane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Never ever underestimate the Indians': Justin Langer after India's series win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant packs power, patience and new-found maturity to emerge as a hero
- His sensational, unbeaten 89 to steer India to a historic Brisbane Test victory and help the visitors clinch their second successive series in Australia, also completed his transformation, merging mind and matter with steely performances by Indian players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is this India's greatest Test win?
- As many as five players at the Gabba – Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan -- hadn’t played Test cricket before the tour of Australia began.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox