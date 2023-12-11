India coach says 'Rohit Sharma looks a bit bulky…' in comparison to 'Virat Kohli fittest in the world' praise

Rohit Sharma appears to be in great shape ahead of the Test series against South Africa starting December 26 in Centurion. The India captain, who hasn't played since India's defeat to Australia in the World Cup final last month, will return to action in the Boxing Day Test and already looks leaner in pursuit of this next chapter. The wound of the World Cup defeat is still fresh but if India can register their first ever Test series win in South Africa, it will go a long way in easing the pain of November 19 for India and Rohit himself. Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli run between the wicket(AFP)

Much has been said about Rohit's fitness. A segment of online critics delights in making the India captain the target of jokes, casting doubt on his athleticism and physical prowess. But as per Ankit Kaliyar, the strength and conditioning coach of the Indian cricket team, Rohit is as fit as Virat Kohli.

"Rohit Sharma is a fit player. He has good fitness. He looks a bit bulky but he always passes the Yo-Yo test. He is as fit as Virat Kohli. He looks like he is bulky but we have seen him on the field. His agility and mobility are amazing. He is among the fittest cricketers," Kaliyar told the Times of India.

When it comes to fitness, no discussion is complete without Kohli's mention. The former India captain inherited the fitness legacy from MS Dhoni and completely transformed it, establishing an entirely high standard. Leading by example, Kohli not only solidified his position as arguably the fittest and most athletic cricketer globally but also elevated Indian cricket to unprecedented heights.

Collaborating with coach Ravi Shastri, Kohli introduced the Yo-Yo test, and the results spoke volumes. During his captaincy, India achieved historic victories, securing a Test series triumph in Australia and a noteworthy draw in the Pataudi Trophy in England during 2021-22. Kaliyar, having firsthand experience of witnessing Kohli's extraordinary feats, dubbed him the 'fittest athlete in the world,' and it's little surprising to understand why.

"Virat Kohli is the fittest player in the Indian team and the world. The reason behind that is that he's following a strict schedule. Whether he's playing or not, he follows or takes care of his nutrition, training, supplementation, and conditioning part really well. He is very religious about his regime and routine. He's the fittest athlete in India and throughout the world," added Kaliyar.

"Virat is a leading example when it comes to fitness. He has created a culture of fitness in the team. When your top player is so fit, then you become an example for others. He injects confidence in others. When he was the captain, he ensured everyone remained fit. Fitness was his top parameter in the team. He has created that culture and discipline in the team. That atmosphere was created by Virat bhai and it's a commendable thing. He is the reason why all the Indian players are so fit."