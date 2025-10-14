India complain against their own pitch curator despite a clean sweep of West Indies in Delhi: ‘It’s alarming'

Despite wrapping up a 2-0 series win against the West Indies, the Indian team management has voiced strong dissatisfaction with the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla) used for the second Test. The seven-wicket victory on the final day did little to mask growing concerns within the camp about the quality of the surface, which head coach Gautam Gambhir bluntly described as “alarming”. Kuldeep Yadav of India along with Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj waiting for the empire decision(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The match, which ended on day five, saw limited assistance for bowlers of any kind. While the scoreboard tilted in India’s favour, the coaching staff and players felt the conditions didn’t support their game plan — particularly their pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Gambhir, never one to hold back, didn't mince words during the post-match press conference. "I thought we could have had a better wicket here. Yes, we did get the result, but nicks weren’t carrying, and there was nothing in it for the fast bowlers," he said. "When you've got two world-class pacers, you want them to be involved in the game, not just hanging around waiting for the ball to reverse after 40 overs."

The surface at Kotla — known historically for offering slow turn — failed to provide that too. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, expected to dominate in home conditions, found minimal grip and bounce. Even when attacking the stumps or varying their pace, the duo struggled to break through as the West Indian batters often camped on the backfoot with relative ease in the second innings.

“The carry was non-existent,” Gambhir continued. “There has to be something in the wicket — whether it’s pace, bounce, or turn. Otherwise, you're just making it a batting-friendly pitch that goes nowhere until day four.”

India’s next red-ball challenge is a two-Test series against South Africa starting November 14, with matches scheduled in Kolkata and Guwahati. According to team sources, the management has already communicated its desire for pitches with more life — especially ones that can bring Bumrah and Siraj into the contest from the outset. While that could play into the hands of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, Gambhir seemed unfazed by the risk.

"There has to be carry. So what we all saw, I thought the carry wasn't there, which was a bit alarming.

"And I think going forward, we can get better wickets in Test cricket because all of us have the responsibility of keeping Test cricket alive," Gambhir said.