India cricketer Rahul Chahar, 26, announces divorce from Ishani Johar: ‘I close this chapter not with anger or regret’
Rahul Chahar opened up on the end of his marriage, describing it as a chapter that has come to a close with clarity and reflection.
Indian spinner Rahul Chahar has officially confirmed his divorce from his wife Ishani Johar, announcing on social media that their chapter together has come to an end after completing all legal formalities. The 26-year-old tied the knot with Ishani in Goa on March 9, 2022. In his Instagram post, the Indian cricketer reflected on the past fifteen months, describing the period as one spent navigating courtrooms and learning patience, resilience, and personal strength.
He shared a heartfelt note acknowledging the challenges and growth he experienced during the process, marking the conclusion of this chapter in his personal life while expressing hope for the future.
"To Whom It May Concern. I entered marriage at a young age. Before I fully understood myself. my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build. What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that some from in truth," Chahar wrote on Instagram.
Chahar opened up on the end of his marriage, describing it as a chapter that has come to a close with clarity and reflection, emphasising the lessons and personal growth gained from the relationship rather than anger or regret.
"Today, that chapter of my life formally comes to a close. After due legal process. the matter has been settled with my resolution that costed a lot, bringing finality to this phase of my life. I close this chapter not with anger or regret. but with clarity. Some relationships are not meant to last forever -- they are meant to awaken us. teach us, and transform us," the post added.
Chahar spoke about moving forward with greater wisdom and self-awareness, describing the end of his marriage as a release and a new beginning, saying he takes only lessons, dignity, and the courage to create a life based on self-respect, peace, and thoughtful choices.
"I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build. This is not an ending. It is a release. A reset. A promise that everything I create from here will stand on self-respect, peace. and better choices. I carry forward no bitterness -- only lessons, dignity, and the courage to begin again. Sincerely, Rahul Chahar," he concluded.
Rahul Chahar will play for CSK in IPL 2026
The young spinner began his international career in 2019, featuring in a single ODI where he claimed one wicket and appearing in six T20Is, picking up seven wickets at an average of 23.85. His last outing for India came in November 2021. He was also included in India’s squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup, a tournament that ended in disappointment as the Men in Blue were eliminated in the group stage
The 26-year-old is set to play for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL season, aiming to add to his current tally of 75 wickets.