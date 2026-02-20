India cricketer Rahul Chahar, 26, announces divorce from Ishani Johar: ‘I close this chapter not with anger or regret’

Indian spinner Rahul Chahar has officially confirmed his divorce from his wife Ishani Johar, announcing on social media that their chapter together has come to an end after completing all legal formalities. The 26-year-old tied the knot with Ishani in Goa on March 9, 2022. In his Instagram post, the Indian cricketer reflected on the past fifteen months, describing the period as one spent navigating courtrooms and learning patience, resilience, and personal strength. Rahul Chahar announces divorce from wife Ishani. (X Image)

He shared a heartfelt note acknowledging the challenges and growth he experienced during the process, marking the conclusion of this chapter in his personal life while expressing hope for the future.

"To Whom It May Concern. I entered marriage at a young age. Before I fully understood myself. my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build. What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that some from in truth," Chahar wrote on Instagram.

Chahar opened up on the end of his marriage, describing it as a chapter that has come to a close with clarity and reflection, emphasising the lessons and personal growth gained from the relationship rather than anger or regret.

"Today, that chapter of my life formally comes to a close. After due legal process. the matter has been settled with my resolution that costed a lot, bringing finality to this phase of my life. I close this chapter not with anger or regret. but with clarity. Some relationships are not meant to last forever -- they are meant to awaken us. teach us, and transform us," the post added.