'India didn't treat Ashwin well': Prasanna makes bold 'replacement' remark amid Washington Sundar claims

No one expected Ravichandran Ashwin to retire from international cricket midway through a crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Still, the off-spinner decided to bid adieu after the end of the Gabba Test against Australia. The off-spinner brought the curtain down on a glorious career after scalping 765 wickets across all formats of the international game. Erapalli Prasanna says Ravichandran Ashwin wasn't "treated well." (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI12_18_2024_000091B)(PTI)

Former India spinner Erapalli Prasanna has reacted to Ashwin's retirement, saying the 38-year-old wasn't "treated well" and it is a sad day for Indian cricket.

Ashwin finished his career with 537 Test wickets and 3503 runs, including six centuries. He has the second-most fifers in Tests after Muttiah Muralitharan. Ashwin also has the most Player of the Series awards (11) in men's Tests.

“What an incredible bowler he is. He is right up there with the greatest spinners of all time. You should also account for the chances he didn’t get when the team was travelling abroad. I don’t think they treated him well because he was actually very good even when he was playing away," Prasanna told Deccan Herald.

“I think these factors played a part in him quitting. It’s a sad day for Indian cricket,” he added.

Ashwin's absence a massive void

Prasanna, who scalped 189 wickets in 49 Tests, said Ashwin's retirement will leave a "massive void" and that there is no one who can do what the off-spinner did for India in the longest format of the game.

“I am very proud of him, and I admire him for taking spin to such a high level. Frankly, I doubt anyone can emulate him, he’s so unique. This really is a big concern for India at the moment,” said Prasanna.

“Ashwin’s absence is a massive void because he is the guy who gave you middle-over management. That, to me, is imperative in winning Tests. Middle-over management is that time between lunch and tea on the opening day when you’re bowling first. Typically, that phase will give you an indication of where the match is headed. Ashwin was spectacular in that period," he added.

Washington Sundar had got the nod ahead of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the first Test against Australia in Perth. Ashwin might have played the Adelaide Test, but he was once again dropped as Ravindra Jadeja played in Brisbane.

Earlier, even Aakash Chopra had hinted that Ashwin might not have taken too kindly to Sundar playing ahead of him in Perth.

Speaking about Sundar, Prasanna said, "I don’t mean to disrespect Washington (Sundar), but there are a lot of off-spinners who can do what he does - flat, fast, not really spin, more so seam up. No one can do what Ashwin did, and I don’t think we will be able to fill that void for a very long time."

Ashwin might have said goodbye to international cricket, but he will continue playing club cricket. He will also represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from the 2025 season.