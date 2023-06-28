India get bittersweet Bumrah news moments after World Cup 2023 schedule announcement

It was in September last year that Jasprit Bumrah last played for India. The Indian pacer spearhead had apparently recovered from a stress fracture in the back that had ruled him out of the Asia Cup, but as it turns out, the recovery wasn't foolproof. After bowling six overs in two T20Is against Australia, Bumrah broke down and this time for good. So severe was Bumrah's injured back that it required a surgery in New Zealand in March, but even after almost four months, Bumrah's future remains uncertain with no timeframe of his impending return. Jasprit Bumrah's latest update is a huge sigh of relief for Team India (AFP)

However, just when things looked bleak, a positive report seems to have emerged which gives Indian fans a ray of hope to see the India pacer back in action, possibly for the World Cup. On Tuesday, when the much-awaited World Cup 2023 schedule was announced by the ICC, Team India received an unexpected yet promising update on Bumrah. As per a report by PTI, Bumrah, who began rehab at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy has resumed bowling. The 29-year-old is apparently bowling seven overs per day at the NCA which comes at just the right time. Earlier this month, it was reported that Bumrah might make his India return for the Ireland T20Is following the West Indies tour, but those plans have been scrapped for now. When will Bumrah return, or will he ever be the same bowler are questions that have been haunting Indian cricket for almost a year, but at least this development is music to every fan's ear.

"For an injury of this nature, it is not wise to set any timeline as constant monitoring is necessary. But it can be said that Bumrah is recovering well and he has bowled seven overs at NCA nets. It is a steady increase in his workload from the light workouts and bowling sessions of the initial period. He will play a few practice matches (at NCA) next month, and there will be a close assessment of his fitness then," a source tracking the development told PTI.

Recently, a photo emerged on the internet which captured India's injured players in one frame at the NCA. Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, all of whom are sidelined with their respective injuries posed along with Mohammed Siraj at the NCA. However, there was no sign of Bumrah. It was believed that only a select few, including VVS Laxman, are monitoring Bumrah's progress and that details of his recovery won't be out in public until those involved in the process are satisfied.

So while the update of Bumrah bowling at the NCA augurs well, the BCCI should not make the mistake of rushing him back, as it can aggravate it further. In fact, former strength and conditioning coach of India Ramji Srinivasan is strictly against it and suggests that Bumrah should be allowed maximum time to recovery completely, even if that required him to miss the World Cup.

"He should not be hurried. Playing practice matches at the NCA is a good step as it will help tune his body to the demands of a match. But he should be made to play in some actual (domestic) matches before bringing him to top level cricket. The demands of international cricket are different and the body should be absolutely ready to take that amount of workload. Recovering from stress fracture is a delicate exercise and Bumrah should be allowed maximum recovery time," he told the news agency.

