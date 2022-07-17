Home / Cricket / India great's epic reaction on Babar-Kohli Twitter exchange goes viral instantly: 'They are continuing a long tradition'
India great's epic reaction on Babar-Kohli Twitter exchange goes viral instantly: 'They are continuing a long tradition'

  • Babar had tweeted to support to Kohli amid is struggles with the bat and criticism over his place in the Indian team and the star batter on Saturday responded in a classy manner.
Virat Kohli and Babar Azam
Virat Kohli and Babar Azam
Published on Jul 17, 2022 02:57 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Twitter exchanges between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and former India skipper Virat Kohli has garnered immense reaction and has become the cynosure of world cricket over the last few days. Babar had tweeted to support to Kohli amid is struggles with the bat and criticism over his place in the Indian team and the star batter on Saturday responded in a classy manner. And impressed with their Twitter exchanges, India cricket great Mohammad Kaif reacted with an epic post which went viral instantly. (India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score)

Following his dismissal for just 16 runs in the second ODI against England, which added to his long-standing century drought, Babar took to Twitter to write, “This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli. A day later, the star India batter responded to it writing, "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best."

Kaif hailed the two cricketers for being great ambassadors of the game and keeping cricket away from the ongoing tension between the two neighbouring nations.

“Babar and Virat are continuing a long India-Pakistan cricketers' tradition of keeping sports away from politics. Rivals on field, well-wishers off it. Great player, great ambassadors. @babarazam258 @imVkohli,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh too had reacted to Kohli and Babar's Twitter exchanges.

“So good to see this .. from one Champion to Another well done @babarazam258 @imVkohli,” he wrote as he shared a screenshot of their posts.

Kohli is presently part of the ongoing tour of England where he has managed only 31 runs in the Edgbaston Test and 13 runs in two T20I innings.

