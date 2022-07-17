Novak Djokovic reacts to Kevin Pietersen's emotional social-media post for Virat Kohli

Amid his struggles with the bat and criticism over his place in the team, former India captain Virat Kohli has received a lot of support from veteran cricketers and experts of the game. England cricket legend Kevin Pietersen is among the many who took to social media to share an emotional social-media post for his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, a post that instantly went viral, garnering a reaction from Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic as well.

“Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You’ll be back, @virat.kohli,” wrote Pietersen on Kohli, just a day after Pakistan captain Babar Azam's encouraging tweet for the star India batter broke the internet.

Moments after the post, Djokovic liked the Instagram post.

Novak Djokovic reacts to Pietersen's Kohli post on Instagram(Instagram grab)

Djokovic, who successfully defended his Wimbledon crown for the third successive time after beating unseeded Australian Nick Kyrgios in the final at the All England Club a week back, is presently on a holiday.

It was Djokovic's seventh Wimbledon title, which places him alongside Pete Sampras in the second spot in the all-time list, just one behind Roger Federer's eight. It was also his 21st Grand Slam title which takes him to the second spot in the all-time list, one ahead of Federer and one behind Rafael Nadal.

Meanwhile for Kohli, he has now gone 77 innings across formats and 966 days without scoring a century. He will be raring to end the feat in Manchester in the final match of India's 2022 tour of England.

