‘India have dealt a psychological blow to them’: Gavaskar says England need to make ‘superhuman effort’ to bounce back

Unlike the previous England tours, Team India in 2021 looks much better in terms of balance and bowling attack. Right from the beginning of the 5-match series, the visitors have given a tough fight to the home team in all departments. Virat Kohli & Co. missed the winning opportunity in Nottingham as the rain played spoilsport. However, they bounced back in London to defeat England in the second Test by 151 runs at Lord’s to go 1-0 up in the series.

India showcased a great example of teamwork in both innings, playing like a complete unit. Every player chipped in at the right time to steady the ship. What took England and others by surprise was the crucial unbeaten 89-run stand between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami on the final day.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the England team is too dependent on Joe Root’s innings. In his latest column for The Telegraph India, the batting legend mentioned that with three more games to go, the hosts need to put a ‘superhuman effort’ to bounce back.

“At the start of the fifth day’s play the general thinking was that England would win the game but on a last day pitch, even 180 would have been tough as was seen by the team being dismissed for 121 and losing by a big margin. Their batting depends so much on Root that if he doesn't hold the innings together, then the innings comes apart at the seams,” Gavaskar mentioned.

“India have dealt a psychological blow to England and it will take a superhuman effort for the home team to come back in the series. Yes, cricket is a game of uncertainties and things can turn around quite dramatically but for that to happen it will take a miracle,” he added.

India and England will lock horns in the third Test of the series which begins from Wednesday at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.