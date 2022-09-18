'India is a billion-dollar team but we showed...': Pakistan chief selector's brutal dig at Rohit Sharma and Co. - Watch

Pakistan cricket team has been subject to criticism in the last one week owing to their topsy-turvy run in the Asia Cup where they eventually lost to Sri Lanka in the final despite being the favourites and also because their T20 World Cup squad announcement didn't leave many happy faces among veteran cricketers and experts, who have rather questioned the team's ability to even go past the group stages in the big event in Australia. But Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim has shut down critics with a reply mentioning the Indian cricket team.

Pakistan lost to India in their Asia Cup opener last month in Dubai, but roared back to beat the Men in Blue in the Super 4 stage which subsequently paved their way to the final while it denied the then defending champions a shot at reclaiming the trophy for the eighth time.

Speaking to the press after the announcement of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad, Wasim reminded critics that the team had not only beaten India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was their first ever win against the Men in Blue at a World Cup match, but also emulated the same 10 months later at the same venue in Asia Cup, in a match which mattered the most.

“India is a billion-dollar team. But we showed last year as well as this year in the Asia Cup that this team is capable of winning and I have complete faith that they will continue to give the fans happiness in the World Cup,” he said.

"I think you need to look at the positives too that we have played the semifinals of the last T20 World Cup and the final of the Asia Cup. So to completely discard the team on the basis of a couple of bad performances wouldn't be fair."

Pakistan will begin their camapaign against England in T20Is next week at home before travelling to New Zealand for a tri-series.

