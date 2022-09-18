'What kind of method is this? He just wants to look classic': Furious Akhtar questions Babar's captaincy credentials

Babar Azam's captaincy hasn't been a point in focus so far in his career, especially in the T20I format despite Pakistan's topsy-turvy run since he took over the role in 2020. But few veteran cricketers and experts did raise questions on a lot many of his decisions during the recently-concluded Asia Cup tournament in the UAE where Pakistan had blown hot and cold throughout the tournament before reaching the finals where they lost to Sri Lanka in the run chase. Legendary Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has been among them, who was left furious at Babar's batting and his leadership skill at the Asia Cup and went far to even question his credentials as a T20I captain of the team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel shortly after Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad was announced earlier this week, Akhtar expressed his doubts over whether he feels that Babar is even fit for the role of a T20I captain. He also fumed at his method of regaining form at the Asia Cup, where the youngster had struggled to score runs for his side.

“I don’t think the captain is cut out for the job in this format. He is looking for classic drives to rediscover his touch instead of trying to play close to the body. He just wants to look classic. What kind of method is this to find form?” Akhtar questioned.

Babar incurred a nightmarish campaign in Asia Cup as a batter, having scored just 68 runs in six innings at a strike rate of only 107.93, which included only three double-figure scores and a duck.

Not just Akhtar, the legendary Wasim Akram too has been critical of Babar's captaincy decisions, especially in the opener against India last month in Dubai.

"Babar made one mistake. He should have had Nawaz bowl the 13th or 14th over. It was too late. You can't have a spinner in T20s bowling in the last 3 to 4 overs, especially against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya," Akram had said on Star Sports.

