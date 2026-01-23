‘India is proud’: Virat Kohli pens heartfelt tribute after Saina Nehwal retires from badminton

The message arrived within hours of Nehwal’s retirement announcement, as athletes, former players and fans shared their own goodbyes and thank-yous.

In a message posted on X (previously Twitter), Kohli congratulated Nehwal “on a legendary career that put Indian badminton on the world stage,” adding, “Wishing you a happy, fulfilling and well-deserved retirement. India is proud.” Signed off with the tricolour and racket emojis, the post travelled quickly across sporting timelines, underlining how Nhewal’s journey still sits in the national imagination beyond badminton circles.

Virat Kohli joined the tributes for Saina Nehwal on Thursday, saluting the badminton trailblazer soon after she confirmed the end of her playing career.

Kohli’s note lands like a celebrity shout-out and more like one era acknowledging another, Nehwal’s peak years arrived when Indian sport was learning to widen its vocabulary beyond cricket: she carried the loneliness of an individual discipline, lived under constant scrutiny and still delivered landmark moments that made badminton feel mainstream. Her Olympic bronze at London 2012 became a cultural reference point, and the milestones kept coming - Commonwealth games single gold in 2010, Super Series titles, Asian Games medals, and the rare feat of becoming world No.1 in 2015.

The retirement itself has been expected for a while. Nehwal has battled recurring injuries and limited competitive appearances in recent seasons, while also speaking about the physical toll the sport has extracted. Yet the moment the announcement landed, the memory rewinded: the swagger of a teenager announcing herself on the global courts, the calm in tight deciders, and the unmistakable sense that she was building a pathway as she walked it.

There is also a wide ecosystem story in Kohli’s phrasing. “World Stage” is not just about podiums; it is about visibility. Nehwal’s rise pushed badminton into prime-time conversations, inspired a generation of juniors to pick up the racket, and helped normalise the idea that Indian athletes could dominate in sports that do not come with a century of mass infrastructure.

For Virat Kohli, India's most recognisable cricket face, to frame Nehwal's career in the language of impact rather than a roll-call of medals is telling. It places her legacy alongside athletes who change participation, investment and belief - the kind of influence that outlives highlights.

Saina Nehwal steps away as a pioneer who turned possibility into precedent. And from one high-performance icon to another, Kohli’s two-line tribute captured the clean truth of the moment: Indian sport is bigger today because Saina once refused to bow down.