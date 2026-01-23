Virat Kohli ‘was forced’ to retire from Test cricket: ‘An atmosphere was created so that…’

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary added his voice to the chatter around Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, making a sensational claim in an interaction with InsideSport. Virat Kohli for India in Test cricket (X images)

Kohli’s decision to step away from Test cricket has stayed a live topic because his his red-ball career shaped an era for India - as a run-scorer, as a captain, and as a defining personality of modern Test cricket, With contemporaries such as Joe Root and Steven Smith continuing to stack up big Test hundreds, the gap left by his exit is still being discussed whenever the format’s biggest performances grab attention.

A parallel strand of debate has also involved the way fans and commentators rank formats by difficulty, with Test often described as the toughest and ODIs sometimes labelled the easiest. In the interaction, Tiwary addressed that wider framing while speaking about Kohli’s retirement call.

When asked about the claims by Sanjay Manjrekar that Virat Kohli has retired from the hardest format of the game and is playing the easiest one, Tiwary said, “I don’t agree with him. Usko majboor kiya gya tha. Mere observation se, meri jo soch hain, he was forced. An atmosphere was created as such that he has to goobye to Test cricket. Kyunki he is not the one jo khud se bolega ki main chhor dunga. Haa, decision usne apne juban se lia hain. Lekin yeh behind the scenes ka jo story hain woh sabko pata hain yaar. Sabko pata hain kya hua hain. Toh sab kuchh jaan ne ke baad aap kaise bol sakte ho ki usne hardest format ko chhor ke easiest format ko lia sirf apne runs banane ke liye. I don’t agree with him.” (He was forced. An atmosphere was created as such that he has to goobye to Test cricket. Everyone knows what happened behind the scenes. After knowing everything, how can you say that he left the hardest format and is playing the easiest one for his own runs.)

Also Read: Pakistan instigated Bangladesh ‘not to participate in T20 World Cup’: ‘They just want to bring India down’ The comments were widely shared after the clip circulated, adding to an already busy cycle of reaction around Kohli’s Test farewell. The clip has continued to travel across social media timelines. Former players have offered different perspectives on the retirement across platforms, and the conversation has repeatedly swung between on-field themes and off-field questions.

Virat Kohli has not added further public detail beyond what he has already said around his Test exit, which has meant that each new remark from a former cricketer tends to become a story of its own. The topic has also stayed relevant because India’s Test batting group is in a phase of transition, making comparisons with the previous core inevitable.

The comments by Manoj Tiwary, in that sense, lands in the middle of an ongoing national conversation, one that keeps resurfacing everytime the calendar turns back to Test cricket and the format demands its familiar resilience and performance. The debate, for now, continues.