Pakistan instigated Bangladesh ‘not to participate in T20 World Cup’: ‘They just want to bring India down’

Former India pacer Madan Lal, who was a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, reckons it was Pakistan who instigated Bangladesh to pull out of the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. On Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chairman Aminul Islam confirmed that the team would not be travelling to India and would only participate in the competition if their Group C matches were moved to Sri Lanka. Madan Lal said Pakistan instigated Bangladesh not to participate in the T20 World Cup (AFP)

Bangladesh, who are in Group C alongside England, Nepal, Italy and the West Indies, are now at risk of being booted out of the tournament and being replaced by Scotland. The ICC have already stated that the original schedule would not be changed. The BCB said on Thursday that they would have another word with the world body, but the ICC is unlikely to change its stance.

Amid the ongoing standoff between the BCB and ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also entered the fray, with reports claiming it is standing in solidarity with Bangladesh. Some outlets in Pakistani media also claimed that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi put a stop to the team's preparations, as the board awaits a final decision.

Also Read: 'Heard shocking things in ICC meeting': Bangladesh won't travel to India for T20 World Cup As the drama continues to go on, Lal came down hard on Pakistan, saying they just instigated Bangladesh just to prove a point to India.

“I think it's foolish, I can say that because India is not going to lose anything. Bangladesh is going to lose everything because not participating in such a big tournament from the commercial point of view, Bangladesh is going to be quite a loss,” Madan Lal told India Today.

"I think it's Pakistan instigating them not to participate in this tournament.

They just want to bring India down," he added.

‘All politics’ According to the original schedule, Bangladesh are slated to play three Group C matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. Lal believes that Mumbai is one of the safest places in India, and therefore, there is no merit to Bangladesh's claim that there's a security threat to its team.

"They are playing in Mumbai, and it is one of the safest places in India. It doesn't make any difference to the Indian board or anything, but I think it's all politics, Pakistan and Bangladesh playing their part very strongly because they want to let India down, and that's the thing," said Lal.

While speaking to the media in Bangladesh on Thursday, both BCB President Aminul Islam and the government's sports advisor Asif Nazrul said there is a real security threat to the team in India, and neither the BCCI nor the ICC has made any effort to address their concerns.