India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Score: Sehwag, Kallis kickstart Legends League Cricket with special game in Kolkata

Updated on Sep 16, 2022 06:18 PM IST

India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Score: Virender Sehwag captains India Maharajas against World Giants, led by South African great Jacques Kallis as the two teams kickstart Legends League Cricket 2022 with a charity game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Follow Live Cricket Score and Updates, here.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Score
India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Score
ByHT Sports Desk
India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Score: Virender Sehwag will lead India Maharajas against Team World Giants, captained by South African legend Jacques Kallis, in a special exhibition game to kickstart Legends League Cricket 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The proceeds from this benefit match will be handed over to Kapil Dev's NGO, which bats for girl child education. Earlier, former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expressed his inability to actively participate as a cricketer in the benefit match, but said he will be extending all his support at the iconic venue. Sehwag then will be leading Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener against Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals in the tournament opener on Saturday. The competition is being played in India for the first time. Harbhajan Singh will lead Manipal Tigers while Irfan Pathan will captain Bhilwara Kings in the four-team tournament which will have 16 games including the charity match.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 16, 2022 06:18 PM IST

    India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Updates: Naman Ojha in focus

    World Giants won the last two games against India Maharajas. But in those two losses, Naman Ojha has scores of 140 and 95, which make him the player to watch out for.

  • Sep 16, 2022 06:15 PM IST

    India Maharajas vs World Giants: Star-studded Indian line up

    The game will feature the Pathan brothers and Naman Ojha too. All three were seen in the Road Safety World Series game versus South Africa Legends. India Maharajas also have Mohammad Kaif, Sreesanth, Parthiv Patel and Harbhajan Singh in the line-up.

  • Sep 16, 2022 06:03 PM IST

    India Maharajas vs World Giants Live: Squads for exhibition match

    India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi

    World Giants: Jacques Kallis (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk)

  • Sep 16, 2022 06:00 PM IST

    India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Score and Updates

    The nostalgia and timeless rivalries are about to renew as Sehwag and Kallis walk out for the toss, which is about an hour away.

    "It is for the first time that about 90 cricketing legends have come to Kolkata. In the history of cricket, you would not have seen so many legends coming to one single city," said Raman Raheja, Co-founder and CEO of the Legends League Cricket.

  • Sep 16, 2022 05:48 PM IST

    India Maharajas vs World Giants Live: Venues for the tournament

    Besides Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur are the other venues for this edition of Legends League Cricket, which officially begins with Gujarat Giants versus Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals on Saturday. The tournament's first edition was held in Muscat earlier this year.

  • Sep 16, 2022 05:45 PM IST

    India Maharajas vs World Giants Live: Venkatesh Prasad on working with Sehwag

    Legendary pacer Venkatesh Prasad is the coach of Gujarat Giants, captained by Sehwag and owned by Adani Sportsline. He recalled his experience of sharing the Indian dressing room with Sehwag and working with him in the IPL.

    They (Sehwag and Gayle) are already legends. They do not really need coaching. Being legends, they know exactly what they have to do. Thanks to Sehwag that I am in this role for Gujarat Giants.

    "Me and Viru go long way back. We have played together for the nation. When he was playing, I got into coaching. We were involved in a couple of IPL franchises," Prasad told ANI.

  • Sep 16, 2022 05:27 PM IST

    India Maharajas vs World Giants Live: Greats aim to turn back clock

    Some of the top names who would be gracing this edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) with their presence are Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle and Brett Lee among others. The tournament will also feature all women umpires in a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.

  • Sep 16, 2022 05:21 PM IST

    India Maharajas Vs World Giants Live Score: Spotlight on Virender Sehwag

    Virender Sehwag, who leads India Maharajas tonight, has previously led the Delhi (Daredevils) Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. He will headline the special benefit match and then captain Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener against Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals on Saturday (September 17).

  • Sep 16, 2022 05:17 PM IST

    India Maharajas Vs World Giants: Sourav Ganguly's letter for colleagues

    In a letter addressed to the League, Sourav wished his colleagues all the best for the special exhibition game and the league.

    “I would like to convey my best wishes for your Legends League initiative. It's a wonderful idea of bringing retired cricketers back on the cricket field and engaging with fans across generations. I am thankful to you for offering me an opportunity to play in the one-off Legends League game at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on September 16, 2022.”

    "However due to my professional commitments and continuous work with cricket administration, I will not be able to take part in this game. I am sure the fans are eagerly looking forward to this league and there will be large crowds at the stadium," he wrote.

    "I will be there at the Eden Gardens Stadium watching the match."

  • Sep 16, 2022 05:16 PM IST

    India Maharajas Vs World Giants Live: Sourav Ganguly extends support

    Cricketing greats from 10 nations will be part of special benefit match between India Maharajas and World Giants, which looks to raise funds for the noble cause. 

    Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was set to play the game but he expressed his inability to actively participate as a cricketer. But he will be extending all his support for the September 16 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

  • Sep 16, 2022 05:07 PM IST

    India Maharajas Vs World Giants Live: Hello and welcome!

    The carnival is all set to take off in Kolkata with a special benefit match between India Maharajas and Team World Giants. The proceeds of the benefit match will be given to legendary Kapil Dev’s Khushii Foundation, which supports girl child education.

    With 90 cricketing greats in action, the Legends League Cricket will take part in 16 matches including the benefit game. After this fixture, Sehwag will once again be in action when his Gujarat Giants take on Gautam Gambhir’s India Capitals in the league opener on Saturday.

