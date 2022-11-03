India not yet confirmed semi-finalists in T20 World Cup: How South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe can qualify

With their thrilling win against Bangladesh on Wednesday, India have established themselves, along with South Africa, as favourites to go through to the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup from Group 1 of the Super 12. However, such has been the nature of the tournament that no team is completely out of the woods yet and there is still the distinct possibility of either the Proteas or the Indians losing their spot to Pakistan.

India currently top the table with six points from four matches, having won three and lost one. They are one point ahead of second-placed South Africa and two points ahead of third-placed Bangladesh. Additionally, they lead fifth-placed Pakistan by four points. However, while South Africa and Pakistan have two more matches left to play, India have just one.

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh

Bangladesh may be placed third for now but that could be temporary. Like India, they have played four games. Moreover, the only match that Bangladesh have left to play is against Pakistan themselves and with their net run rate being a paltry -1.276, they would have to win that match by an improbably big margin to even challenge India in the top two. South Africa, with a net run rate of +2.772 is almost entirely out of reach for Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe are fourth with three points in four games and their five-wicket loss to the Netherlands in their last match has ruled them out of contention for the semi-finals.

Pakistan vs South Africa key

The fate of the group effectively rests on what happens in Thursday's match between Pakistan and South Africa. If South Africa win this game, they will be the first team in the Super 12 stage to mathematically confirm their qualification to the semi-finals. On the other hand, a win for Pakistan would keep them in the hunt for a place in the final four.

However, they would still have to hope for India to lose their final match on Sunday against Zimbabwe and defeat Bangladesh before that on the same day by a big margin for good measure. It has to be noted that Pakistan's net run rate of +0.765 is marginally higher than India's +0.730. It means that if the two teams end up level on points with Pakistan maintaining their NRR superiority, they will beat their arch-rivals to the semi-finals.

The scenario in Group 1

To conclude, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are virtually out of contention. Pakistan are still in the race for the semis but their fate is not in their hands. South Africa are the best placed with a net run rate of a whopping +2.772 and India need to win their final Super 12 match to confirm a place for themselves in the final four.

