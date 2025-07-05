India pacer who rocked England doesn't know whether he will play 3rd Test at Lord's: 'Khelunga ya nahi…'

That India, for the first time, is in a position from which they can win a Test match against England on this tour has largely been made possible by their bowlers. Of course, taking nothing away from their batters – Shubman Gill's 269-run marathon will be talked about for years to come, and Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja's contributions of 87 and 89 have played their own role – but dismissing six English batters for a duck on a pitch tailor-made for batting is what makes this effort even sweeter. And also, in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj breathed fire, picking up 6/70, and Akash Deep more than held his end of the bargain as a replacement for Bumrah, finishing with 4/88. From left: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep(AFP)

And yet, there is uncertainty. Uncertainty over his place in India's Playing XI when the two teams meet at Lord's in less than a week. With Bumrah returning, expect a change in India's Playing XI. Ideally, the bowler to go out is likely Prasidh Krishna, but if he creates some magic in England's second innings, that's when things might get interesting. Irrespective of what bowling attack India goes ahead with, pacer Akash Deep is ready for both scenarios – play at Lord's or get benched. In fact, he is not even sure whether he is in line to play the next Test, solely focussed on the next two days at Edgbaston.

"We have only two days for this Test match, and this match is very important for us to win. So, I am not thinking about the third match at all. I believe that I have to put my energy in these two days. After that, I will consider it. Team decide karegi main khelunga ya nahi (The team will decide whether I get to play. The team makes this decision. We get to know one day before the game," Akash said at the end of Day 3 in Birmingham.

Akash Deep is not too bothered by lack of continuity

He may decide to remain modest, but the fact is, Akash hasn't been a favourite when it comes to getting picked. Since making his debut last year against England in Ranchi, Akash has featured in 8 Tests for India, but with breaks in between. In Australia, too, Akash played two Tests, replacing Prasidh Krishna in the drawn Brisbane Test and the next one at the MCG. He missed out on the last one in Sydney. Here again in England, Akash finds himself in a similar spot, but these thoughts don’t really bother him much.

"I don't think like that. I feel that when the team needs me, I have to prepare for that. I have to be ready. I don't think like that. I don't get continuity. I prepare for the time I get. And whenever I get a chance, I try to play with that mindset," he the 28-year-old.

Akash dismissed England opener Ben Duckett for a duck, followed by the wicket of Ollie Pope the next ball. Bowling long spells, Akash was rewarded when he broke England's 303-run partnership between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, cleaning up the former for 158.