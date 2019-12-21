India Predicted XI: 1 forced, another tactical - Virat Kohli might make 2 changes for 3rd ODI against West Indies in Cuttack

cricket

India will take West Indies in the series-deciding 3rd ODI against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The Virat Kohli-led side made a stunning comeback in the 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam by comprehensively beating West Indies by 107 runs to level the series. The victory came after they were thumped by 8 wickets in the first ODI. The hosts will look to carry the momentum in the series-decider in Cuttack where they have never lost to the West Indies. Considering the fact the Cuttack has been a happy hunting ground for the spinners, there might be some changes in India’s playing XI for the 3rd ODI.

Here’s what India’s Playing XI may look like in the 3rd ODI at Cuttack

Rohit Sharma

At one point it looked Rohit would go on to smash his 4th double ton in ODIs when he was going all guns blazing in Vizag. But it wasn’t to be as he was dismissed for 159. But his knock ensured smooth sailing for India and he would look to end the year on a high at Cuttack.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been simply outstanding in this series against West Indies. The right-hander, who went through a rough patch, has made the opening slot his own in Shikhar Dhawan’s absence. After a successful T20I series, Rahul smashed his first ODI hundred at home in the 2nd ODI at Vizag to give India a great start. India would hope for something similar from Rahul on Sunday.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in the last ODI. He could manage only 4 runs in the first ODI, which means the India captain would be desperate to make a contribution in the 3rd ODI. It might not be that easy though as his record in Cuttack is the worst in all home grounds in India.

Shreyas Iyer

The young Mumbai batsman is ticking all the right boxes and could well be the permanent solution to India’s search for the number 4 batsman. He was superb in Chennai and in Vizag he was even better. He hit a quickfire half-century which helped India post a huge total in Vizag.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant showed why he is regarded as one of the best ‘keeper-batsman in the country in this series. After registering his maiden half-century in the first ODI on a slow Chennai track, Pant showed his versatility by smashing a 19-ball 39 with four sixes.

Kedar Jadhav

As has been the case with Jadhav for his entire innings, he manages to play useful knocks from this position. After playing a useful knock in Chennai, Jadhav backed it up with a cameo in Vizag, hitting three boundaries in the last over of the innings. However, his bowling was put under pressure and this is where Kohli would want him to get back his control in the middle overs.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is establishing himself as an all-formats player He has to understand his role in the side in no uncertain terms - he can be the finisher with the bat and needs to go for wickets in the middle overs, rather than being the stock bowler.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav became first India to pick up two international in Vizag. The time away from the cricket must have done a world of good to the left-arm wrist spinner as he looked in far better rhythm.

Mohammed Shami

He in the in-form bowler for India in the recent times. It was Shami who turned the tide towards by picking up tow wickets in two balls in the Vizag when Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope were going hammer and tongs. He is also the leader of the pack in the absence of Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar.

Navdeep Saini

The Delhi medium pacer was called in as a replacement after Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the 3rd ODI with a lower back pain. Saini has been in good form and picked up a five-wicket haul in Delhi’s Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh a couple of days ago. He might replace Shardul Thakur, who did not look up to the mark in the 2nd ODI in Chennai.

Yuzvendra Chahal

India did not include Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI in the first 2 ODIS. The effects were there for everyone to see in Chennai against a well-settled Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope, who took the Indian bowlers apart. Even in Vizag, Kohli had problems to contain the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope. Hence, we could see the inclusion of Chahal to add more teeth to the Indian attack, especially against the dynamic West Indies batting order.