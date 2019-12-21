India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav one wicket away from massive ODI feat

cricket

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 11:42 IST

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be on the verge of achieving a massive ODI record when he steps out on the field in the 3rd ODI against West Indies on Sunday at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The left-arm bowler, who took a hat-trick in the previous match, is certain of being included in the team for the series-decider. If Kuldeep manages to pick up one wicket, he will become the 22nd Indian to claim 100 ODI wickets.

Among the spinners, Kuldeep will be the 8th Indian to complete the figures. He will also be the joint-fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in the format. Currently, the record is being held by Mohammed Shami, who reached the figures in his 55th ODI, and Kuldeep could reach the mark in as many matches.

Also read: 34 runs in 4 matches - Virat Kohli in need of course correction at Cuttack

Kuldeep became the first Indian to register his 2nd hat-trick in international cricket, as he helped his side to a 107-run win over Windies at Vizag, earlier this week. In his eighth over, the wrist-spinner dismissed Shai Hope (78), Jason Holder (11) and Alzarri Joseph (0) to complete his hat-trick.

“I was a bit confused which one to bowl -- the wrong ‘un or the chinaman. I thought wrong ‘un is the best option and I put a second slip there. I was thinking to bowl the off-middle line and if he misses then I will get the wicket. That was the plan,” the 25-year-old said while speaking at the post-match press conference.

The left-arm bowler further rated his hat-trick as his best bowling performance as there was a lot of pressure on him because of the slump in form.

Also read: Rohit 9 runs away from breaking Jayasuriya’s 22-year-old record

“The last 10 months were very tough for me. After consistent performances, there comes a phase when wickets don’t come by and you start thinking more about your bowling. After World Cup, I was dropped from the team, then I worked really hard for four months,” Kuldeep said.

Kuldeep said after his dip in bowling performance, he worked on his variations.

“I have worked on my variation, pace and accuracy which is why the pace that I have bowled in the last two ODIs had been great. The way I used my variations, I am very happy. I think it is not about new variations but more about varying pace according to nature of the track. In India, the tracks are on the slower side and you need to mix it up -- sometimes fast, sometimes slow. I worked with Bharat Arun Sir and Ravi (Shastri) sir, both motivated me,” he said.