India Predicted XI for 3rd ODI: Kohli to find lost mojo? Pant ahead of Suryakumar? Plenty to ponder for Rohit and co

India got off to a mightily strong start in their ODI series against England, winning by ten wickets, but had an equally disappointing loss in the second ODI as they got bowled out for 146, the hosts winning by 100 runs. The teams now head to Old Trafford, Manchester, with the series on the line.

The target of 247 was the smallest India have failed to chase down with a top 3 of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli, the previous lowest being 271. This shows how much of an anomaly this innings was for the strong top order, so faith will remain with them to get the job done in the third and final ODI.

However, pressure will be increasing on the shoulders of Kohli, whose form is concerning, with talented batters trying to break into the team behind him. Both India and he personally need runs from his bat, and this ODI will be hugely significant in that context.

In the last game, Rishabh Pant interestingly stepped out to bat at number 4, with Suryakumar Yadav behind him at 5. It is unclear if this is the long-term plan for Pant, or just a matter of left-right combinations. He softly got out to a full toss – whichever position he bats in, he will need runs as well, having failed to put up a big score in white-ball cricket in recent times.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are performing well as the all-rounders at numbers 6 and 7, bringing a lot of flexibility to the Indian team’s unit. With both serving as the sixth bowler, and both more than capable with the bat, their positions are close to being under lock.

Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal have been at the top of their games, ensuring India’s bowling performances have been extremely strong. Bumrah has eight wickets in the two games so far, and Chahal contributed with a four-fer at Lord’s. Mohammed Shami provides great support with the new ball, and while Prasidh Krishna has been a tad expensive, his potential means he is likely to continue to be a part of the pace attack for India.

There are no glaring holes in the team, so it shouldn’t surprise fans to see them go into the Manchester ODI unchanged.

India's Predicted XI for 3rd ODI vs England:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Power hitters: Hardik Pandya

Spin bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Pace bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah

