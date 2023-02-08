India Predicted XI vs Australia 1st Test: How can IND fit Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul in BGT opener

India Predicted XI vs Australia 1st Test: After dominating Australia on their home soil and winning the previous two editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma's India will look to carry forward the momentum as the action shifts to the sub-continent. The team secured a 2-1 win over Australia back in 2018-19, with Cheteshwar Pujara emerging as the shining armour. The win, however, came against an Australian unit, which missed the services of Steve Smith and David Warner, with the duo then serving their suspension for their role in the infamous Sandpapergate scandal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two-years later India defied the odds as Ajinkya Rahane-led an injury marred Indian unit and repeated the feat, with Rishabh Pant emerging as the game changer this time. Despite battling a host of injuries, India went on to win the series 2-1, also ending Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba.

Also Read | 'I've been on 2 tours of Australia and I know...': Ravi Shastri’s jaw-dropping scoreline prediction for IND vs AUS BGT

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy once again takes the centerstage and ahead of the series there has been plenty of chatter on the pitch, with Australia even accusing India of “doctoring” it.

A rank-turner is expected and India's vice-captain while addressing media indicated that the team will field three spinners.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from that two other points, which most will have their eyes on is the wicketkeeper slot and the middle-order. In this article, we take a lot at all the mentioned points and how India can squeeze Rahul, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI.

Who should keep wickets

Rishabh Pant's unavailability may have opened the space for KS Bharat, but considering the opponent, who are also the No. 1 ranked side, and what's at stake, India should handle the keeping duties to KL Rahul.

Rahul has a fair amount of experience in keeping wickets, but might have to tweak his batting position in order to provide the team with perfect balance.

How to fit Gill, Rahul, and SKY in playing XI

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If KL Rahul can keep wickets and bat slightly lower down the order, then Shubman Gill can lead India's attack with the bat alongside Rohit Sharma. Gill has displayed tremendous form in the recent limited-over outings and the management should keep him in the XI.

We can also see Suryakumar Yadav making his Test debut, and considering his unorthodox approach he could bring in the X-factor in Pant's absence.

Also Read | 'Speaking about doctored pitch...': Rohit Sharma shuts down ex-Australia players, media over Nagpur wicket for 1st Test

Three spinners

Well this department can be a bit tricky as India have top-class players at their disposal in the form of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, with Ashwin and Jadeja's ability to pile some runs on the board, India may be tempted to give Kuldeep a chance ahead of Axar.

Axar and Jadeja are known to have a similar bowling style, but the inclusion of Kuldeep gets India the extra spin, which could beat the defense of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

No Bumrah, no problem

Apart from Pant, another big name who misses out is Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer is yet to recover from his back injury but his absence will hardly matter, especially in Indian conditions.

In his absence, Mohammed Shami can be seen spearheading the seam attack, with Mohammed Siraj playing the perfect second fiddle.

Also Read | 'Why crib? They have no right to moan about Indian pitches when...': Gavaskar fires back at Australia's 'mind games'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India's predicted XI vs Australia 1st Test:

Openers: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (captain)

Middle-order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (vice-captain)

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail