India Predicted XI vs Australia for 1st T20I: Deepak Chahar likely to get first game Down Under
India vs Australia: With the T20I World Cup set to take place next year, the T20I series between the two teams would be chance to test the oppositions.cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 18:37 IST
India may have lost the ODI series, but the Virat Kohli & co. can put themselves back into a positive mind frame before the Test series if they manage to win the T20I tournament, which holds a larger significance at the moment. The T20I World Cup will be hosted by India next year and the upcoming three-match series will be a chance for the two of the favourites - India and Australia - to test out the competition. India will likely be playing a team similar to the one they played in the ODIs - except there may be a big call in the bowling department.
Here is our predicted XI for India for the first T20I against Australia:
Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan started the tour well with a decent performance in the first ODI - but has struggled in the last two games. He would be eager to fire back in the first T20I.
Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal, who was dropped in the 3rd ODI, will be eager to put on a performance akin to the ones he displayed in the IPL.
Virat Kohli (c): Virat Kohli has registered two half centuries - but still he has not been able to get a ton this year. The first T20I could be the game when he reaches the mark.
Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has managed to get starts - but has failed to convert them to big innings. He needs to showcase why he is still the best player for India’s no.4 batting position.
KL Rahul (wk): KL Rahul would prefer to bat at the top - especially in T20Is - but he would have to settle for the no. 5 role for now.
Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has been the star of the tour so far for India - and this is the format in which he always brings out his best. Australia will not take him lightly.
Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja may have struggled a bit with the ball - but his performance in the 3rd ODI with the bat will see him still being a part of the team.
Washington Sundar: Yuzvendra Chahal was not in the best of form in the ODIs, and he might make way for Washington Sundar in the team - who can also provide India with an additional batting option.
Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah will hope he can return to the lethal form he was in the UAE during IPL 2020.
Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami would be hoping for a more economical outcome in the first T20I or he could see himself being replaced again.
Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar is likely to get a chance as he has the ability to get wickets with the new ball - and he can also bowl a few death overs when required.
India T20 squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar
