India Predicted XI vs England 5th Test: Gill-Pujara to open? Ashwin or Shardul? Bumrah ponders ideal combination

Jasprit Bumrah only got to know that he will be captaining the Indian team on Thursday morning after regular skipper Rohit Sharma returned another positive test for Covid-19. The fast bowler is all set for the leadership challenge where an under-cooked Indian team faces formidable England, who are enjoying an impressive run under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. While the English team heads into the game following a 3-0 demolition of Test world champions New Zealand, India have a few issues to address. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 1)

Bumrah himself said he is ready to challenge himself in "deep water" and the fact that Rohit – the team's top-scorer in the series – has been ruled out already won't make the fast bowler's job any easier. He will be the 36th cricketer to lead India in the longest format since the country first played in 1932. Bumrah, who is arguably one of the finest pacers at present, will look to punch above his weight, especially when India are bidding for a first Test series win in England since 2007.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah to captain India vs England in 5th Edgbaston Test after Rohit Sharma fails to recover from Covid on time

England have recalled James Anderson for the delayed Test and India will likely go with the troika of Bumrah-Shami-Siraj. But it remains to be seen whether the team management opts for a second spinner in Ashwin or sticks with Shardul Thakur, who has got the ability to turn the game on its head. The fast bowling all-rounder adds depth to the team's batting as well. Ashwin, who isn't an automatic pick when it comes to overseas Test matches, claimed two wickets in the warm-up game against Leicestershire.

While the selection conundrum doesn't look enormous on the bowling front, Rahul Dravid faces the daunting task of selecting the ideal opening pair. With Rohit out of playing eleven, Shubman Gill could team up with Cheteshwar Pujara, who enjoyed a stellar run with Sussex, which eventually paved the way for him to make a comeback.

KS Bharat, Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal are the other opening options available to the team. If Pujara is entrusted with starting the innings, star batter Virat Kohli, who is looking to end his much-talked-about century drought, could come in at number three, followed by Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant.

India Predicted XI for 5th Test:

Openers: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara

Middle-order: Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

Power-hitters/game-changer: Rishabh Pant

Spinners: Ravindra Jadeja

Fast bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj

Changes in XI: Bumrah has replaced Rohit in the leadership role but the star opener's absence opens the door for Pujara, who is likely to open alongside Gill. Shardul could pip Ashwin if India go with a four-pronged pace attack.

India Predicted XI for 5th Test vs England: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj

