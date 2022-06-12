India Predicted XI vs South Africa 2nd T20I: India face toss-up between two young pace stars as hosts plot comeback

India were the overwhelming favourites in the series opener earlier this week at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and remained even until the halfway mark in the game following their total of 211 for 4. But a stunning century stand for the fourth wicket between David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen ended all hopes for the hosts as they lost by seven wickets. Focus will hence not just be on the Indian team, but more so on young captain Rishabh Pant, who came under severe criticism for his tactics in the first T20I.

India ticked off their batting boxes, the most concerning of them being the intent in the powerplay. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan denied any fall of wicket in the powerplay en route to their partnership of 51 runs against the new ball. Ishan carried the momentum thereafter with his splendid 76 to help India set a target of 212.

ALSO READ: 'He needs to develop shots with which he can dominate pacers': Jaffer identifies key weakness in India star's technique

India, however faltered in terms of bowling. They went for 2/61 in the powerplay and 0/56 in the death overs. "Poor bowling made us lose the first match. Captain can't do much if bowlers don't perform. We don't have senior bowlers in the squad, juniors need to improve on their performance. I am hopeful of a comeback in Cuttack with better bowling," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said on the eve of the second game.

India Predicted XI for 1st T20I:

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan

Middle order: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya

Power-hitters: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik

Spinners: Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Fast bowlers: Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Change in XI: Arshdeep in place of Avesh Khan

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON