India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Samson to open? Rohit likely to make multiple changes in dead rubber

After gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, India will look to try out a new combination in the lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup in Australia. The team management has plenty of talent at its disposal and Rahul Dravid will be scratching his head over the perfect team composition for the marquee T20 event. And India perhaps will go with a rejigged starting eleven in the dead rubber at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

India on Saturday pocketed one more series after Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 74 off 44 balls, which is his highest score in T20 Internationals. The flamboyant right-hander got support from Sanju Samson, who hit 39 to keep India alive in the chase. Samson fell against the run of play with Binura Fernando taking a one-handed stunner but Ravindra Jadeja added finishing touches by hammering 45 off just 18 deliveries, leading to India registering a clinical seven-wicket win with 17 balls to spare.

The team management would expect a similar show from Iyer and Samson. The pair might be tried at an altered batting position if Ishan Kishan gets rested for the third game. The bowling attack could also witness an overhaul, with options like Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Bishnoi waiting in the wings. Skipper Rohit also hinted after the second T20I that India has a wide talent pool and the team management also wishes to present those guys with some game time.

With the series already won, India might want to test their bench strength in the dead rubber. Also, Dharamsala has witnessed steady rainfall over the past few days and it will be interesting to see what the venue offers on Sunday.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for India:

Sanju Samson: Ishan Kishan was clonked on the helmet by Lahiru Kumara in the second T20I and if the left-handed batter gets ruled out of the final game, India can promote Samson up the batting order. We have seen Rohit pushing himself down the order and giving a chance to Ruturaj Gaikwad against the West Indies. The skipper could do that again in case Mayank squeezes in to fill Ishan's absence. Samson scored 39 runs off 25 balls and played the perfect second fiddle to Iyer on Saturday.

Mayank Agarwal: In Ruturaj's absence, India only have Mayank who can start the innings alongside Samson or Rohit. Ishan's unavailability will put the team management in a spot of bother. But given the fact that the Indian team is well-equipped with quality batters like Mayank, a revised batting line-up won't mean much.

Shreyas Iyer: It seems that Iyer has sealed the spot in Virat Kohli's absence. Two fifties in two games and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is already in consideration for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Iyer on Saturday scored his second consecutive T20I half-century off 30 balls before reaching unbeaten 74. He had previously scored 57 not out off 28 balls in the first game in Lucknow.

Shreyas Iyer is awarded Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 74* off 44 deliveries 👏👏@Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/afaxCVClac — BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022

Rohit Sharma: It could be one of the rare instances when one sees Rohit not opening the innings. The seasoned opener may have become the leading run-getter in T20Is but he is yet to notch up a big score in the series. He had scored 44 in the T20I series opener before Lahiru Kumara castled his off stump.

Ravindra Jadeja: He blasted 45 off 18 balls on Saturday and earned praise from skipper Rohit as well. Jadeja has been an indispensable part of the Indian setup for the past few years and his wide-ranging abilities make his selection a no-brainer. Rohit has also hinted that Jadeja could frequently be promoted up the batting order in the near future.

Venkatesh Iyer: He didn't get a chance to show his batting prowess in the second T20I but Venkatesh has helped India by performing as an additional bowling option. He plucked two wickets in three overs in the first game of the series but didn't get an opportunity to roll over his arms in the next game.

Deepak Hooda: Apart from Jadeja, the Indian camp has just one option when it comes to selecting a batter who can chip in with some spin as well. Hooda is yet to show his bowling abilities but the Rajasthan cricketer is potentially seen as a finisher in limited-overs cricket, especially after Hardik Pandya's inconsistent run with the Indian team. He had bowled three overs during the first T20I after Rohit decided to test his bowling alternatives.

Harshal Patel: His performances at the death steered India to multiple wins in close encounters during the T20I series against West Indies. Harshal is expected to retain his place and form a lethal combination with Jasprit Bumrah in crunch situations. However, medium-pacer, known for his variations and cutters, was expensive in the last game where he gave away 52 runs from his four overs and picked just one wicket.

Avesh Khan: He had debuted in the third and final T20I against the West Indies over a week ago. The promising Madhya Pradesh player gave away 42 runs from his four overs but he could get another chance to prove his mettle. Avesh had a sensational outing in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Capitals. He picked 24 scalps from 16 matches to finish as the second-highest wicket-taker.

Ravi Bishnoi: Along with Avesh, young Bishnoi could also return to the starting eleven if the team management decides to shake up its spin attack too. He had picked three wickets from three T20Is against the West Indies and Chahal could be rested if Bishnoi is presented with an opportunity.

Jasprit Bumrah: His presence is indispensable, especially when the team is rehearsing for this year's T20 World Cup. The Indian pace spearhead returned to action with the first T20I where he went wicketless but conceded just 19 from three overs. He picked up a wicket in the second game and the team management will be looking to give Bumrah ample game-time before the T20 showpiece event in Australia.

India's predicted XI: Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi

