India Predicted XI vs WI 1st ODI: Will Bishnoi debut? Focus on 'Kul-Cha' in 1000th ODI as Rohit era officially begins

Still searching for their first win in 2022, Rohit Sharma-led Team India would look to make a strong start in their limited-over series against West Indies. All the three ODIs will be played at Ahmedabad and the action will then shift to Kolkata for the shorter formats.

The hosts were struck with Covid-19 scare as players and other staffs returned positive for the virus. The virus forced Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad into isolation and it opened the gates for Ishan Kishan and Mayank Agarwal.

A day before the match, the captain confirmed that Ishan will open the batting with him. He further stated that he has plans to play both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal together but didn't mention if we'll see the pair reuniting in the clash on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the series-opener is also a historic one as it marks the 1000th ODI for India. Ahead of the match we take a look at Team India's predicted XI for the 1st ODI against West Indies:

1 Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain is back in the side for the first time after being named as the ODI captain and will look to make a strong impact right from the word go.

2 Ishan Kishan: The young batter didn't get a chance to showcase his batting prowess in South Africa but the captain has confirmed his spot in the playing XI.

3 Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli will finally look to put an end to his century drought. The Indian captain has been getting good runs but have not been able to convert them into three digit figures.

4 Suryakumar Yadav: The batter had a quiet outing in South Africa and will look to return to his usual best in the home series.

5 Deepak Hooda: With Shreyas Iyer testing Covid positive and still in isolation, Team India might try Deepak Hooda in the middle-order.

6 Rishabh Pant: Despite Ishan in the XI, Rishabh Pant still remains an automatic pick. Apart from his wicketkeeping, Pant adds the firepower with his power hitting capabilities.

7 Shardul Thakur: Popular among the fans as Lord, Thakur is a handy pick be it any format of the game. His ability to bowl seam and score quick might provide him the edge in the all-rounder's slot.

8 Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal in all likelihood will be spearheading the India's spin attack. And as the series proceeds we might see the spinner reuniting with his old partner Kuldeep.

9 Ravi Bishnoi: The youngster has been a promising prospect ever since his U-19 days and it won't come as a surprise if the 21-year-old is handed his maiden India cap on Sunday.

10 Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar can lead India's new ball duties.

11 Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj is enjoying good form and his addition will make the seam department evenly balanced, with Chahar and Thakur by his side.

