Rohit Sharma aims for new Indian record, surpass Sachin and Azharuddin in elusive batting lists in ODI series against WI

In what will be his first assignment as a full-time ODI captain of the Indian team in the three-match series against West Indies at home, Rohit Sharma will have the chance to set a new Indian record and surpass legendary batters in Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin in elusive batting lists.

With his present tally at 244, Rohit needs six more sixes to become the first Indian in ODI history to hit 250 sixes. He had earlier surpassed former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who still stands behind him with 229 sixes. Overall, Rohit will remain at the fourth position in the all-time list despite the feat, after Shahid Afridi (351), Chris Gayle (331) and Sanath Jayasuriya (270).

The veteran opener will also have the chance the surpass former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to become India's second-highest run-getter in ODIs against West Indies. His present tally reads 1523 runs, and stand 51 runs behind Sachin who presently stands second behind table topper Virat Kohli (2235 runs in 38 innings).

Rohit also stands 179 runs short of surpassing former Indian captain Azahruddin to become India's sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs for India. In 220 innings, Rohit has scored 9205 runs, and stands seventh on the list behind Sachin Tendulkar (18426 runs), Kohli (12285 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11221 runs), Dravid (10768 runs), Dhoni (10599 runs) and Azharuddin (9378 runs).

Rohit, who was named as India's new white-ball leader in November by the BCCI, missed his first ODI series as captain in January after he failed to recover from the hamstring injury he incurred during the home contest against New Zealand.

The series will begin from February 6 onwards and all the matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, behind closed doors.

The series will be followed by a three-match T20I contest against West Indies in Kolkata.