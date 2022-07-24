India Predicted XI vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: 25-year-old star tipped for debut as Dhawan-led side eyes series victory

India held on by the skin of their teeth in a final-ball thriller against the West Indies in their first ODI of the series, winning by 3 runs and taking a 1-0 lead in Trinidad. While there were plenty of positives to be taken away from the match, India’s inability to capitalize from being 213-1 would be a concern: the top 3 contributed with half-centuries, but the rest of the innings floundered. The Indian unit might not look too different in the second ODI, though, as India try and wrap up the series as early as possible. This will allow them to rotate in the third and final ODI, giving chances to the members of the 16-man squad who didn’t make an appearance in the first ODI.

Shikhar Dhawan scored a fluent 97 at the top as captain, but he would be disappointed at not reaching the century mark. His innings will have silenced the murmurs over his poor form, showing that it was rustiness at worst. Shubman Gill was exciting and attacking as his opening partner, and looked safe at the crease, falling only to a lax bit of running. Shreyas Iyer started slow but caught up to nearly-run a ball, and it required a world-class catch by WI captain Nicholas Pooran to dismiss him.

After these three, however, the middle order struggled when coming out to bat. India will expect more from their middle 3 of Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Deepak Hooda: all three have the ability and the hitting power to make it a formidable middle of the order, and the first ODI must be considered an aberration.

Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur ensured that a couple of big hits dragged India over the 300-mark in the batting innings, but both were slightly expensive with the ball. They will likely retain their spots because of their all-round abilities, as will Yuzvendra Chahal, the leader of this attack who chipped in with 2 wickets, as he has made look routine, and Mohammed Siraj.

Prasidh Krishna might be the one player who needs to watch his back the most, having been both expensive and not showing spectacular form in the ODI series vs England. Avesh Khan is also part of this touring squad, and he will be interested in making that second seamer spot his own.

India vs WI Predicted XI:

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill

Middle order: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda

Lower order: Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur

Spin bowlers: Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pace bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

