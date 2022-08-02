India Predicted XI vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Will Rohit Sharma keep faith in underperforming 25-year-old star?

India may have lost the second T20I against the West Indies but would be happy with how their bowlers performed, taking the game into the final over despite defending a target of 139. Captain Rohit Sharma was clear about the fact that he and the team management is looking at the bigger picture while trying to win matches in their ongoing five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Rohit was defending his decision to let Avesh Khan bowl the last over, despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar having bowled just two throughout the innings. “We know Bhuvneshwar, what he brings to the table, but if you don't give opportunity to Avesh or Arshdeep (Singh) you will never find out what it means to bowl at the death for India,” Sharma said. "They have done it in the IPL. (This is) just one game, those guys don't need to panic. They need backing and opportunity,” Rohit had said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

It means that India are unlikely to make any changes at all and indeed, Rohit might hand Avesh the ball for the last over yet again, regardless of the situation. He would be wanting more from his batters though, who crumbled to the brilliance of Obed McCoy and the pressure of the scoreboard. It looks like Suryakumar Yadav will continue to open this series as well and Rohit will keep things steady in the rest of the batting lineup as well, with the third T20I being played at the same venue as the second.

While India were buoyed by Rohit's half century at the top of the order and Dinesh Karthik's finishing act in the first T20I, neither happened for them in the second. They will be hoping that the top order can provide the goods for them this time.

India vs West Indies Predicted XI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav

Middle order: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Lower order: Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

