India Predicted XI vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Rahul set to test bench strength, two players in line for debut in dead rubber

With a clean sweep on their minds, India take on Zimbabwe in the third and final game of the series in Harare on Monday. The KL Rahul-led unit stares at a 3-0 demolition, while Zimbabwe look to walk away with a consolation win after being outwitted in the first two games.

In the second ODI, India scored 167-5 in 25.4 overs in reply to Zimbabwe's 161 all out in 38.1 overs. Seamer Shardul Thakur took 3-38 to thwart the opposition, after which Sanju Samson made a quickfire 43 not out off 39 balls, including three fours and four sixes. He hit the winning six as the visitors reached the target with 146 balls to spare. India have a 2-0 insurmountable lead in the three-match series after winning the opener by 10 wickets. The third game could also turn out to be a lop-sided one if Zimbabwean batters fail to turn up.

Thakur, who replaced Deepak Chahar in the last game, looks to put up a similar performance, while Shahbaz Ahmed eyes his maiden Indian cap. Rahul Tripathi, who earned a call-up on the back of impressive performances in the IPL and domestic circuit, can also make his debut in the dead rubber.

Ahmed might replace Axar Patel in the playing XI, while Tripathi walks in place of Ishan Kishan. Avesh Khan, who warmed the bench in the first two matches, might get to play in place of either Shardul or Prasidh Krishna, provided India test their bench strength. Ruturaj Gaikwad can also get a chance if Shikhar Dhawan rests in the final ODI.

The spotlight will also be on Shubman Gill, who has been in sensational form. The young batter has been excellent at the top alongside Dhawan, and another good knock will seal his position as a trustworthy backup opener in the current 50-over setup.

For Zimbabwe, the focus remains on touching the 200-run mark and building a steady partnership against Indian bowlers. Openers Innocent Kaia and Takudzwanashe Kaitano will have to deliver a positive start, while Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl and skipper Regis Chakabva need to further lend support in the middle overs. But they will face a stiff challenge against Mohammed Siraj, who has been getting movement off the surface. He will look to provide early breakthroughs.

India vs Zimbabwe Predicted XI:

Openers: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan/Ruturaj Gaikwad

Middle order: KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wk)

Spin options: Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed

Pace Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan/Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna

India Predicted XI for 3rdODI vs Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna.

