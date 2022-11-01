'India se bahar unki koi achhi performances nehi hai': Afridi's bold prediction on Rohit Sharma's men after SA loss

Team India's rampaging form at the 2022 T20 World Cup was put of a halt on Sunday night in Perth as South Africa beat the Men in Blue by five wickets. It was India's first defeat in the tournament, following which they had conceded the top spot as well in the Group 2 points table. The loss has also left a situation open that India might not make the semis altogether. Following the defeat, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made a bold prediction on India's fate in Australia.

After struggling to make the semis at the T20 World Cup on three consecutive editions after their 2007 title win, India ended up as runners-up in 2014 and semifinalists in 2016. However, they incurred a forgettable campaign last year in the UAE where they suffered a group-stage exit. India have bounced back strongly with wins against Pakistan and Netherlands in their first two games, but on a bouncy Perth condition and up against a quality pace attack of the South Africa side, India faltered in setting a target of 134 which the Proteas chased down with two balls to spare.

ALSO READ: Shakib Al Hasan brutally trolled for bizarre ‘we aren’t here to win T20 World Cup’ statement ahead of IND vs BAN

Speaking to Samaa TV, Afridi was asked if still does count India among the strongest teams in this edition of the World Cup alongside New Zealand and England who are possible semi-finalists from Group 1 and the legendary all-rounder denied it saying that India have never managed to pull off big performances outside home.

“India jis tarah upar jaa rahi hai, ahista ahista, yeh kuch bhi kar sakti hai. Mere khayal main as such India se bahar nikal kar koi as such bohot achhi koi record ya performances nehi hai. Bare matches main jis tarah se upr jaate rahenge, let's see, abhi baaki hai, but agar unlogo ki bowling aur batting ki baat ki jaye then no doubt achhi team hai, balanced team hai (The way India are progressing in the competition anything can happen. It's not that they have a very good record or performances outside India. Let's see, but they do have a balanced team.),” he said.

India will take on Bangladesh on Wednesday in their fourth game in the T20 World Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON