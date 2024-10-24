Pune [India], : India will be aiming for a bounce back from a heavy and a rare eight-wicket loss in Bengaluru as they take on New Zealand in the second Test of the three-match Test series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. India seek series-levelling win at Pune, a venue with tales of despair, fightback and some "Virat Kohli specials"

This stadium in Maharashtra has played a host to several moments of despair, resilience, joy and fightback for Team India over the recent years. India has played a total of 14 international matches at the stadium since its first match at the venue in 2012, winning eight and losing six.

India has played two Test matches at the venue, winning and losing one match each.

India's first Test at the venue was the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2017 match against Australia. The match saw Australia score 268 in the first innings with fifties from Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Starc in the first innings after Australia chose to bat first. However, a six-fer from spinner Steve O'Keefe pulled India back big time, bundling them out for 105. Steve Smith continued his majestic form with a memorable 109, swelling Australia's lead to 440 runs. Chasing 441, India was bundled out for a sorry 107 runs, with Keefe getting another six-fer and Nathan Lyon getting four wickets.

Their next Test at the venue came in October 2019 against South Africa. Batting first, Mayank Agarwal's century and then-skipper Virat Kohli's career-best 254* in 336 balls, with 33 fours and two sixes took India to 601/5 declared. Half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja , Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also came in handy. Kiwis could not put a score anywhere near this total in their two innings combined, bundled out for 275 and 189 respectively and losing the game by an innings and 137 runs. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja and Umesh Yadav shined the most with the ball for India, taking six, four and six wickets respectively in the match.

Speaking of Virat, he has a sensational record at MCA across all formats. In 12 international matches at the venue, he has made 865 runs at an average of 78.63, with four centuries and three fifties in 13 innings and best score of 254*.

The 35-year-old has made plenty of memories at this venue, be it his career-best 254* against South Africa, his record-breaking seventh double ton as a captain, his fighting 122 in 105 balls which helped India chase down 351 against England in January 2017, or his third World Cup century during the run-chase of 257 against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup last year, marking his 48th century in the format. With Virat wanting more consistent runs in whites, Team India will be counting on their "King" to lead the fightback at one of his many happy hunting grounds worldwide.

Men in Blue have fought back at the venue with all their might whenever opportunity was presented. The dominant win against Proteas in 2019 washed away bitter memories of their 2017 loss to Australia at the venue. During the ODI match against England in January 2017, India was 63/4 while chasing 351. It was Kohli's 200-run stand with Kedar Jadhav which helped India record a three-wicket win. In another ODI clash between two teams in March 2021, India secured a narrow seven run win, with a struggling T Natrajan fighting back to defend 14 runs in the final over against a dangerous Sam Curran in a 330-run chase. This win helped India win the series 2-1.

Will these moments of fighting back and resilience inspire a team to stage a memorable win? Will there be a Virat Kohli special guide India to series-levelling win? Only time will tell.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.