India speedster announces retirement from 'representative cricket'; played 9 Tests, lifted IPL 2022 title with GT

Varun Aaron, once hailed as one of India's fastest bowler, has officially announced his retirement from "representative cricket" following Jharkhand's exit from the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 35-year-old pacer made his announcement on social media after Jharkhand's campaign ended at the preliminary stage of the prestigious domestic one-day event.

Aaron’s retirement marks the end of a career that promised much but was ultimately derailed by recurring injuries.

“For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of bowling fast. Today, with immense gratitude, I officially announce my retirement from representative cricket,” Aaron posted on his Instagram account.

Aaron’s journey into the limelight began at just 21 during the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where his raw pace turned heads, most notably with a fiery 153kph delivery against Gujarat in the final.

His ability to bowl consistently at speeds exceeding 150kph quickly caught the attention of the Indian cricketing community, and he soon made his international debut in both ODIs and Tests in 2011.

However, despite the promising start, the relentless demands of fast bowling began to take a significant toll on Aaron’s body. He played nine ODIs and nine Tests for India, claiming 29 wickets across both formats (18 in Tests, 11 in ODIs).

Unfortunately, a series of injuries, including eight back stress fractures and three foot fractures, disrupted his progress. These injury setbacks ultimately led to his withdrawal from red-ball cricket last year.

“Over the years, I've had to push both my physical and mental limits to recover from numerous career-threatening injuries, having to come back time and again, this was only possible thanks to the relentless dedication of the physios, trainers, and coaches at the National Cricket Academy,” Aaron reflected on his challenging journey.

Aaron's career

In his domestic career, Aaron continued to make an impact. In 88 List A matches, he picked up 141 wickets at an average of 26.47, and in 95 T20s, he claimed 93 wickets.

Though his national career had been limited due to injuries, Aaron remained a vital part of the domestic circuit, where his express pace still turned heads.

Notably, Aaron’s career was highlighted by a memorable moment in 2014 when he broke Stuart Broad’s nose with a bouncer during a Test match.

As he steps away from professional cricket, Aaron expressed his gratitude: “I’d also like to thank the BCCI, JSCA (Jharkhand State Cricket Association), Red Bull, SG Cricket, and MRF Tyres for their invaluable support during critical junctures in my career." Reflecting on his love for the game, he added, “Fast Bowling has been my first love, and though I step off the field, it will always be a part of who I am.”

In his final IPL season in 2022, Aaron won the title with Gujarat Titans, marking a fitting end to his career in the T20 league.