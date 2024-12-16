India lost three early wickets to be in huge trouble as rain forced an early lunch on the third day of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Monday. India staggering at 22-3 in rain-hit third Australia Test

After bowling Australia out for 445 in the morning, India were 22-3 at the break at the Gabba having lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

KL Rahul was not-out 13 with Rishabh Pant yet to face a ball.

With most of the first day lost to rain Saturday, Travis Head and Steve Smith's second-day centuries ensured that India cannot realistically win the Test.

The best they can probably hope for is to bat for enough time to draw the match and head to Melbourne with the series locked at 1-1.

Australia resumed the third day on 405-7 and were eventually bowled out for 445, wicketkeeper Alex Carey the last man out after an enterprising 70.

With more rain predicted for the remainder of the Test, India's first target was the 245 needed to avoid the follow-on.

But their reply got off to a terrible start when Jaiswal, who edged the first ball from Mitchell Starc for four runs through gully, chipped the next ball straight to Mitchell Marsh at square leg.

Fellow opener Rahul got a nasty hit on the wrist from a Josh Hazlewood ball that rose sharply off a good length, but after treatment he was able to continue.

In Starc's next over, Gill edged to gully and Marsh took a brilliant catch, diving high to his left to leave India in tatters at 6-2.

Kohli was next to go. He was caught behind by Carey after playing at a full ball from Hazelwood that he could have left alone but instead got a faint edge through to Carey.

To add insult to injury, as Kohli was walking off the rain started falling and early lunch was called.

