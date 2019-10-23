‘India supposed to get $372m from ICC,’ Sourav Ganguly to make sure BCCI gets its dues

cricket

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:52 IST

In his first reaction after officially taking over as the new BCCI president on Wednesday, former India captain Sourav Ganguly made it clear that he will make sure BCCI gets its dues from ICC.

Ganguly, who was formally elected as BCCI’s 39th president on Wednesday, said that BCCI is supposed to get $372 million from ICC in the next five-year cycle. “India is supposed to get $372m from the ICC in the five-year cycle. It is heavy at the backend as we have the two World Cups then. We will make sure we get it,” said Ganguly.

This is not the first time Ganguly took a tough stance towards ICC’s revenue sharing model. Immediately after filing the nomination, earlier this month, Ganguly had said that BCCI has not got the money it deserves. “That’s one area that we will look into,” said Ganguly when asked regarding India’s position at ICC. “We haven’t received any money from ICC in the last few years. Money in the sense what we deserve.”

“India generates 75-80 percent of global revenue, so that’s going to on the agenda. Talks and discussions need to happen and we have to find a solution as this is not leading anywhere,” he added.

In the new revenue model which was drafted in 2017, the Indian cricket board will receive $293 million. Though BCCI is set to get a lion’s share across the eight-year cycle (2016 to 2023) under the new regulations, the income is way less than what the Indian cricket board wanted.

It was reported that BCCI wanted a share of $570 million which would have been possible only under the ‘Big Three’ model — a brainchild of former BCCI boss N Srinivasan. This particular model had cricket boards of England and Australia as partners.

Based on current forecasted revenues and costs, BCCI will receive $293m across the eight year cycle, ECB $143m, Zimbabwe Cricket $94m and the remaining seven Full Members $132m each. Associate Members will receive funding of $280m. This model was passed 13 votes to one in 2017.

