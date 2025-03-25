Menu Explore
India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav takes internet by storm with his Instagram story for DC hero Ashutosh Sharma

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 25, 2025 01:25 PM IST

Screenshots of Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story for Ashutosh Sharma went viral after the thrilling DC vs LSG ended in the former's favour.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was bowled over by Ashutosh Sharma's batting in the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Coming to in the DC XI as an Impact Sub, Ashutosh blasted an uneaten 66 off 31 balls to help them chase down 210 in 19.3 overs with one wicket in hand. Ashutosh, who hit five maximums, finished the match with a six in the last over.

Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma celebrates his team's win against Lucknow Super Giants(AFP)
Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma celebrates his team's win against Lucknow Super Giants(AFP)

Surya, who led MI in their season opener in regular captain Hardik Pandya's absence, took note of Ashutosh's brilliant finishing skills. He took to Instagram to share a story with Ashutosh Sharma's photo. "Grit, determination, self belief at its best. Absolute carnage from Ashutosh Sharma," he wrote.

Screenshots of Surya's Instagram story for Ashutosh Sharma went viral after the thrilling DC vs LSG ended in the former's favour.

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story for Ashutosh Sharma
Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story for Ashutosh Sharma

When Ashutosh played for Punjab Kings last season, he attracted attention with his exemplary finishing skills. However, he did not leave the season fully satisfied as he did not meet his own expectations.

It is early days in IPL 2025 but the 26-year-old, who plays for Railways in domestic cricket, was pleased with his stellar 66 not out off 31 balls that brought Delhi Capitals back from the dead on Monday night.

Ashutosh was quick to highlight the role played by IPL debutant Vipraj Nigam as the duo changed the course of the game after Delhi Capitals found themselves down and out at 113 for six chasing 210.

It was the contentious Impact Player rule that allowed Ashutosh to play the innings of his life.

He changed gears dramatically after collecting 20 runs off the first 20 balls he faced. The last 11 balls he faced yielded 46 runs as he finished the game with a six over the bowler's head and the majority of his five sixes came down the ground.

"Missed out on finishing the game on a couple of occasions in the previous season. The whole year I focussed and visualised it. Had the belief that if I play till the last over, anything can happen.

"Well played to Vipraj. I asked him to keep hitting. He was very calm under pressure. Want to dedicate this award to my mentor Shikhar (Dhawan) paaji," said Ashutosh.

IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs LSG Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Follow Us On